'They were heroes': Stranded jet skier sings praise of rescuers

Without the help of two fishermen, Michelle Tyler's first jet ski ride could have also been her last.
On a windy Thursday afternoon, Tyler and her friend Randy Timmons set off on a rented jet ski on Clear Lake. Soon after, the trouble began.
After tipping over once, the pair were able to climb back on and resume their ride. The second time they tipped over, Tyler got a mouthful of water and began to choke.
"The waves were higher than we thought they were going to be," said Tyler, of Mason City. "By the time I was able to get my bearings and realize where I needed to go, the jet ski was going further and further away."
Struggling to stay afloat, even with a life jacket, the waves pummeled Tyler, keeping her in place while the jet ski floated away.
"I kept getting pulled under the waves and I tried swimming and I literally was going nowhere," she said. "I was just staying put."
Timmons was able to reach the jet ski, but the key was attached to Tyler's life jacket, adding to the struggle.
To the east near the sea wall, Dick Searle and Dave Hicok were fishing in Searle's boat. As they were moving to a different fishing spot, the men saw a jet ski with nobody near it.
By this time, Timmons was waving his arms at passing boats while Tyler blew into an emergency whistle attached to her vest, but passing boats were too far away to notice the distress calls.
Searle had shut off his motor while he and Hicok investigated the lone watercraft. After hearing the faint sound of a whistle, they began to follow the apparent direction of the sound.
With no other boaters able to see them in the water, Tyler, exhausted from kicking her legs and moving her arms to keep her head above water, began to think she wouldn't make it.
Too far from the shore and too far from the jet ski, all they could do was keep calling for help.
"I've never been that scared in my life," said Tyler. "I kept thinking 'my kids are going to be orphans. I'm going to die on this lake.'"
Searle and Hicok continued to search, the sound of the whistle growing louder as they moved.
"We could hear a faint whistle, but we couldn't see them," said Searle.
Finally, after moving about half a mile past the jet ski, the men could see two heads in the water.
"I look up and I see a boat coming towards us," said Tyler. "I'm blowing the whistle as loud as I can and it just reminded me of "Titanic", honestly," referring to the rescue scene at the end of the film.
"Dave and I got her in the boat and she was pretty grateful to be sitting down out of that water," said Searle.
After about 45 minutes stranded in the water, the pair were safe in the boat.
The men helped Tyler and Timmons retrieve the jet ski, got them back to shore and everyone went their separate ways.
Later on in the day, not finished with her praise of the two gentlemen, Tyler posted on a local community Facebook page to thank them again.
"I want to give a huge shout out and my sincere gratitude to the two gentlemen that saved my life when I was drowning at Clear Lake today. I will forever be indebted to you both. Thank you," she wrote in the post.
"I don't want to know what would have happened had they not come along when they did," she said the next day. "They were heroes. The world needs people like them."
Searle, not one to call himself a hero, was just glad to help.
"Dave and I agreed it felt pretty good to be in the right place at the right time so we could help them."
