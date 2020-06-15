'They were heroes': Stranded jet skier sings praise of rescuers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Without the help of two fishermen, Michelle Tyler's first jet ski ride could have also been her last.

On a windy Thursday afternoon, Tyler and her friend Randy Timmons set off on a rented jet ski on Clear Lake. Soon after, the trouble began.

After tipping over once, the pair were able to climb back on and resume their ride. The second time they tipped over, Tyler got a mouthful of water and began to choke.

"The waves were higher than we thought they were going to be," said Tyler, of Mason City. "By the time I was able to get my bearings and realize where I needed to go, the jet ski was going further and further away."

Struggling to stay afloat, even with a life jacket, the waves pummeled Tyler, keeping her in place while the jet ski floated away.

"I kept getting pulled under the waves and I tried swimming and I literally was going nowhere," she said. "I was just staying put."

Timmons was able to reach the jet ski, but the key was attached to Tyler's life jacket, adding to the struggle.

To the east near the sea wall, Dick Searle and Dave Hicok were fishing in Searle's boat. As they were moving to a different fishing spot, the men saw a jet ski with nobody near it.