Another 200 plates are waiting for their owners at the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer's office.

Treasurer Patricia Wright issued a press release on Tuesday morning, saying anyone who wants the news plates should bring their existing plates and registration, and $35.

You can't reserve a plate, so plan to head over there soon.

Woodbury County Treasurer Mike Clayton poses for a photo with a new blackout license plate at Motor Vehicle Division office in Sioux City, Iowa. Iowans are smitten with their newest specialty license plate option, the blackout plate. The basic design, white numbers and letters on a black background, has been flying off the shelves in county treasurer's offices across the state. 

Officials with the state Department of Transportation say new blackout license plates are extremely popular among Iowans — so much so that inventories are being depleted almost as soon as they arrive at county treasurer’s offices.

Earlier this month DOT officials said more than 17,500 blackout plates had been issued since the design was made available July 1. Because of high demand, DOT officials have been working with suppliers to maintain needed production materials but have been running out of specialty plate materials as quickly as they are purchased.

The $35 gets you a non-personalized, alphanumeric plate. An additional $25 (for a total of $60) will buy you a personalized plate. An additional fee of $10 for non-personalized and $15 for personalized plates will be added to renewal registration fees.

