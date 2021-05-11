Theresa Ahlf: Good Samaritan Society charge nurse loved by residents and staff

Theresa Ahlf has cared for people at both the beginning and the end of life in her job as a nurse.

“I started out in labor and deliver where we brought the babies in, and now I’m where everybody leaves,” said Ahlf, who began her nursing career at MercyOne North Iowa and now works at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in St. Ansgar. “I’ve seen both aspects of it.”

The rural St. Ansgar resident worked the night shift in the labor and deliver ward at Mercy One for almost five years before she was offered her current job. She accepted it so she could work days and not have to commute so far.

She’s been at the Good Samaritan Society for 2 1/2 years. She is a charge nurse, which involves overseeing the CNAs and all aspects of resident care.

End of life care is an inevitable part of working at a nursing home, and that was especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Good Samaritan Society had a huge outbreak in November, with 10 residents dying from the virus.

“That was tough,” Ahlf said.

The staff worked extremely long hours during the pandemic, according to Ahlf. She recalls one week in particular where she put in 76 hours over a span of seven days.