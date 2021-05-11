Theresa Ahlf: Good Samaritan Society charge nurse loved by residents and staff

Theresa Ahlf has cared for people at both the beginning and the end of life in her job as a nurse.
“I started out in labor and deliver where we brought the babies in, and now I’m where everybody leaves,” said Ahlf, who began her nursing career at MercyOne North Iowa and now works at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in St. Ansgar. “I’ve seen both aspects of it.”
The rural St. Ansgar resident worked the night shift in the labor and deliver ward at Mercy One for almost five years before she was offered her current job. She accepted it so she could work days and not have to commute so far.
She’s been at the Good Samaritan Society for 2 1/2 years. She is a charge nurse, which involves overseeing the CNAs and all aspects of resident care.
End of life care is an inevitable part of working at a nursing home, and that was especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Good Samaritan Society had a huge outbreak in November, with 10 residents dying from the virus.
“That was tough,” Ahlf said.
The staff worked extremely long hours during the pandemic, according to Ahlf. She recalls one week in particular where she put in 76 hours over a span of seven days.
Like all nursing homes, Good Samarian didn’t allow any visitors inside the facility for an entire year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Not being able to see their families took a toll on a lot of them (the residents),” Alhf said.
A lot of residents experienced depression because they couldn’t see their loved ones in person, according to Ahlf.
“It was hard seeing the residents struggle,” she said. “You see the residents going from being very alert and knowing their families to now they don’t even know their family.”
But things are finally looking up now that all the residents have been vaccinated and the facility is open to visitors once again, she said.
Ahlf started training to become a nurse at age 42.
“I had always wanted to be a nurse since I can remember, but I never thought I was smart enough,” she said.
Then she was laid off from her job at Woodharbor Doors and Cabinetry.
“I thought, ‘You know, I have a lot of years left to work, I might as well do what I want to do,’” Ahlf said.
She completed the nursing program at North Iowa Area Community College to become an RN.
“I was probably the oldest one in class,” she said.
Ahlf then earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing through the online program at Chamberlain University.
She said she’s enjoyed “pretty much everything” about nursing, whether it’s been bringing a new life into the world or giving the Good Samaritan residents a hug or sitting and chatting with them.
“I just love it all,” Ahlf said. “I love taking care of people, being there for support in any way I can.”
Brooke Beavers, one of Ahlf’s co-workers at Good Samaritan who will also be her daughter-in-law soon, said the love she puts into caring for our patients is out of this world.
“Theresa has been a wonderful caring nurse, not only in labor and deliver, but long-term care and end of life care,” Beavers said. “She goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is treated with kindness and dignity.”
Ahlf also goes the extra mile for her co-workers by filling in for them whenever she’s needed, Beavers said.
Brandy Sue Woods, director of nursing at the Good Samaritan Society, said Ahlf is reliable, highly knowledgeable and caring.
“She thinks of others before herself,” she said.
Ahlf is also professional and efficient, according to Woods.
“She just has that way about her. She’s just in charge,” she said. “She has great ideas.”