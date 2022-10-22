'There are other options:' Head Start reminds community of early childhood programs

If you were to look inside a preschool room at Hoover Elementary School in Mason City, you would see kids learning through structured play.

A little girl learning colors by painting on an easel. A trio figuring out what patterns are by stacking blocks.

For many of the children, the opportunity to be there is because of the local Head Start program.

"We have very structured programming and curriculum and then, of course, all the family services," said Michelle Skadburg, who is charge of enrollment and help at Head Start.

Head Start is a comprehensive program that provides full five day a week preschool for children ages 3-5, according to Head Start and Early Head Start Assistant Coordinator Meghan Judisch. The program uses "Creative Curriculum," which is research and evidence based. Another service, Early Head Start, provides support to pregnant women and children up to age three.

In addition, Head Start offers supportive services to families to get them towards self sufficiency. The program also works alongside other services, like Turning Leaf Counseling, to aid kids and families.

"We also look at the whole child, so we're looking at their health status, helping them get physicals and dentals," said Skadburg. "We do health screenings, looking at their nutrition and providing nutritious meals. Then just training and education we provide to families."

The program serves nine counties in North Iowa and has 16 program classroom. Mason City is their largest district, with collaboration happening between the district and Head Start for over 25 years, according to Skadburg.

Head Start is an income-based program and federally funded, so families have to meet income guidelines. Eligibility is up to 100% of the poverty level, according to the North Iowa Action Organization website. Judisch says some of the slot openings will go up to 130% of the poverty guidelines.

"We can also have a family that's homeless, currently experiencing foster care, have food stamps or [supplemental security income], they would all categorically be eligible for our program," said Judisch.

"We are funded to serve 227 kids. Here in Mason City, that's about 91 kids that we serve," said Skadburg when asked how many kids the program is serving this year.

Mason City schools and Head Start have collaborated together for close to 30 years, according to Skadburg. The two have worked with different class models over the years, including many years of doing full-inclusion classrooms where they teach as a team.

Head Start teachers also engage in professional development to ensure quality education and structure.

"Currently, our Head Start teachers are the lead teachers in the room, and then we have some special-education teachers that come in to provide services," said Skadburg.

Head Start Awareness Month, which is observed during the month of October, was launched by the Reagan administration in 1982, according to the National Head Start Association. The Head Start program itself was started in 1965 by former president Lyndon B. Johnson as part of an effort to address poverty.

"Our branding statement is that we provide quality education and care to not only children but also our families," said Judisch. "That's kind of the message that we want to share is we're out here and we're high quality."

There are a variety of ways that community members can support the Head Start program, like volunteering and through donations. Skadburg said they would love to use the community for expert speakers to come in and share their experience with the kids or to read books to them.

"We also have an adopt a child program that helps pair up community members with kids to prove like winter coats, hats, boots, and mittens," said Skadburg.

Both Skadburg and Judisch want the North Iowa community to know Head Start might be an option for their family to receive quality care.

"I get calls all the time about 'can I just pay for my child to come here' because they recognize the quality. So I think while families might be in an income position that they don't want to be, this is one of the advantages that their kids can still get that top notch care," said Skadburg.

"A lot of community members aren't aware of Head Start (and that) it is in the surrounding communities. [We want] them to be aware that there are other options," said Judisch.

For more information about Head Start and Early Head Start, go to nicao-online.org/early-childhood-learning. Individuals can also call 641-494-1891 for more information or to apply for programming.