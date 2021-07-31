Their shoes were made for walking: couple walks to spread awareness about mental health

For some, their boots were made for walking. For one Mason City couple, their shoes are made for walking a long journey to raise awareness.
Mason City couple Raul and Julie Carolus have committed to walking roughly 42 miles in a single day to raise awareness about the stigma of mental illness.
The goal for the couple is to walk 100,000 steps in a single day for the community campaign Make it OK. They are starting their walk at 12 a.m. Saturday, leaving from Mason City and journeying to Garner, then returning in the same day.
“The walk seems like a big thing but the bigger thing is talking about mental illness and bringing awareness to what people can do to help those who are struggling with mental illness and make it okay,” said Raul Carolus.
Raul and Julie Carolus started walking more when they wanted to find a way to spend more time together and become healthier. Using Fitbits, they were able to track their steps and earn badges by accomplishing health goals.
The two decided to take part in a 100,000-step walking challenge after becoming a part of Make it OK back in April.
“Mental health awareness is really important to both of us,” said Julie Carolus “I have struggled with anxiety and depression and PTSD for many years. It personally means a lot to me and is a very good support system for me.”
Make It OK helps communities start changing attitudes and negative perceptions about mental illness. The campaign does this through opportunities to bring community education and discussions with groups to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illnesses. It also provides resources for people when they need specific services.
People and outside organizations can become ambassadors for Make It OK. Training is done so people can learn how to properly talk about mental illnesses. PSA pieces are also given to ambassadors to help educate and end stigma.
Both Raul and Julie Carolus are ambassadors for Make it OK by taking a training seminar and receiving ongoing information.
Make it OK is partnered with Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, a nonprofit organization driven by the goal to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.
Raul and Julie Carolus have a fundraiser open for those who want to make a donation to Make It OK. So far, they have received $810 for the community campaign.
The couple will start at the bike trail along 19th Street, through Main Avenue in Clear Lake, around North Shore Drive, to Ventura using Old Highway 18, then walk close to U.S. Highway 18 to get to Garner. Their halfway point will be the Hy-Vee in Garner.
“Yes, it is a big distance but it’s why we’re doing this, it is more about the mental awareness and less about the actual walk,” said Julie Carolus “The walk itself is more like a metaphor for the journey of mental health.”
At certain points, the two will stop for water to stay hydrated or possibly when they need to change their socks. They will try to keep stops to a minimum.
The couple will stream their walk occasionally through Facebook Live along with posting updates about where they are in the journey. They will be carrying backpacks with first aid kits and protein bars to help them along the way. Both have had their feet tested for the right pair of shoes that would provide comfort and give arch support.
“I like the upcoming challenge and the adventure of it,” Raul Carolus said. “It is something we haven’t done before and it’s walking in familiar territory, so it’s a large goal but it’s very attainable.”
“It’s nice we’re doing it together,” Julie Carolus said. “I think it would be a little more daunting if we were trying it on our own but we’ll be able to support each other through it.”
Raul and Julie Carolus want people to start the process of having open discussion about mental health.
“Talking is the best medicine, whether that’s with a licensed therapist or with a friend. Talk early and talk often. It is okay to not be okay,” said Raul Carolus.
