Their shoes were made for walking: couple walks to spread awareness about mental health

“Yes, it is a big distance but it’s why we’re doing this, it is more about the mental awareness and less about the actual walk,” said Julie Carolus “The walk itself is more like a metaphor for the journey of mental health.”

At certain points, the two will stop for water to stay hydrated or possibly when they need to change their socks. They will try to keep stops to a minimum.

The couple will stream their walk occasionally through Facebook Live along with posting updates about where they are in the journey. They will be carrying backpacks with first aid kits and protein bars to help them along the way. Both have had their feet tested for the right pair of shoes that would provide comfort and give arch support.

“I like the upcoming challenge and the adventure of it,” Raul Carolus said. “It is something we haven’t done before and it’s walking in familiar territory, so it’s a large goal but it’s very attainable.”

“It’s nice we’re doing it together,” Julie Carolus said. “I think it would be a little more daunting if we were trying it on our own but we’ll be able to support each other through it.”