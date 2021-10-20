'The Wizard of Oz' opens at Stebens Children's Theatre in Mason City on Thursday

Close your eyes and tap your heels three times and you might end up at the Stebens Children’s Theatre opening night of their new show on Thursday.

The Wizard of Oz is taking the stage, following the timeless tale of Dorothy and Toto as they travel through the Land of Oz. Along the way, they become friends with the brainless Scarecrow, the Tin Man without a heart, and the Cowardly Lion. As they band together, the Wizard of Oz asks them to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to receive help from him.

Director Tom Ballmer said the stage production closely follows the 1939 film production of the tale. Ballmer added the difference between the movie and the stage production was the work put into it to make it live.

“The thing that’s the most different is that it is a pile of work. It’s a lot of work. (Dorothy) goes on this trip and every place she goes we need a new set. It’s a big undertaking,” said Ballmer. “There’s all this magic in the movie that we can’t really pull off onstage.”

Ballmer says the magic for them is the power of live theatre and having the actors physically being five feet away from the audience.

“Kids are going to be five feet away from the Scarecrow and five feet away from Dorothy in there. I’ll see kids in here crying along with Dorothy and laughing at everything. That’s what live theatre is all about,” said Ballmer.

The Wizard of Oz, sponsored by Children’s Dental Center of Mason City, debuts on Thursday at 7 p.m. Admission costs $13 for adults and $10 for students 18 years-old and younger. Audiences will be asked to mask up before entering the building. The show will run through Oct. 26 through Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. and performances on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz cast and crew have been working on this show for seven weeks. Ballmer said there is a good mix of talent on the stage, with some who are now at their 20th performances and some who are in lead parts for the first time.

“The real find was Dorothy (Samantha Pang), because she’s really talented,” said Ballmer. “She’s done three or four shows. I think that this is by far the biggest thing. She’s always had this great voice and that she hasn’t tried out.”

Samantha Pang, who is in her fifth Stebens show and attends Newman Catholic School, said her biggest takeaway was the confidence she gained from being a part of The Wizard of Oz.

“I haven’t really had a main role until now, so it’s been kind of hard for me. My mom just always tells me, 'Keep your confidence up and you’ll do great,'” said Pang.

Seasoned Stebens veteran Grant Bohls, who is playing the Tinman, says the fun part with this show is the size of the cast since they were unable to have large casts last year due to COVID-19.

“Because of vaccinations and stuff, it’s easier to do a larger cast so we get to have all the little kids in the shows again. So seeing all of them like running around on stage and the Munchkin scenes and being monkeys is really fun. It’s a lot of energy that I think makes the show a lot more enjoyable,” said Bohls.

Ballmer gave his appreciation towards Bohls, a Mason City senior, and the rest of the cast and crew members who were leaders throughout the rehearsal process. He added he has enjoyed watching all the pieces fall into place the past couple days and seeing how everything works together.

“I think they’re starting to gel,” said Ballmer. “Watching them gel in the past ten days as we’ve started to run through and where they’re all starting to see each other.”

Ballmer said on Tuesday night some of the final parts of the show were being put together, like the last of the backdrops and trying on makeup options.

Mason City sophomore Brynn Christianson said because of how classic The Wizard of Oz is for people was a factor that appealed to her.

“I think just the classic nature of the show is really great and being a part of it is so amazing. You can just walk up to people and be like, ‘I’m in The Wizard of Oz,’ and they know exactly what you’re talking about every time. It’s perfect,” said Christianson.

Christianson is now in her 12th show at Stebens and is playing the Scarecrow. Since her character “doesn’t have a brain,” Christianson said this takes some of the pressure off her when she is performing.

Pang, Bohls, and Christianson said they were looking forward to opening night and performing in front of an audience.

“Audiences make all the difference. The reactions immediately bring up the energy of the room. It’s infectious,” said Christianson.

Some of the cast members admitted they had superstitions before performances. For Christianson, she said she must touch the top of the green room door before taking the stage. For Pang, she was glad they weren’t opening on a Friday the 13th.

A selling point to go to the show for all three, along with the iconic tale, was the dog that takes the stage with them.

“I think if you want to see a really cute dog running around on stage for two full acts, this is a show to come to,” said Bohls.

For more information about Stebens Children’s Theatre and its upcoming productions, workshops and classes, visit www.stebensct.com or follow the theater on Facebook.

Those cast in “The Wizard of Oz,” in order appearance, are Samantha Pang, as Dorothy Gale; Cutie, Toto; Avery Heinzerling, Aunt Em; Damon Torres, Uncle Henry; Kyler Fredricks, Zeke; Ben Aronsen, Hickory; Alexander Shipman, Hunk; Annemarie Hansen, Miss Almira Gulch; Jackson Everist, Professor Chester Marvel; Maggie Gerrietts, Tornado; Henry Hansen, Mayor; Kaleb Hrubetz, Coroner; Mark Bradley, Barrister; Cooper Garrison and Jaxson Rattay, City Fathers; Miles Hansen and Kinnick Iles and Tessa Rattay, Tough Guys; Naomi Garrett and McKenna Schlitter, Dancers; Mathea Lerdal, Fiddler; Ellie Grell, Braggert; Raina Rattay and Molly McMichael, Teachers; Piper Aronsen and Breanna Pick and Liv Ginther, Tots; Jennaya Everist, Glinda; Marshall Hackbart, West Witch; Brynn Christianson, Scarecrow; Mark Bradley and Henry Hansen and Kaleb Hrubetz, Crow Puppeteers; Maggie Gerrietts and Julia Arickx and Sophie Malek, Trees; Grant Bohls, Tinman; Jack Siglin, Lion; Mathea Lerdal and Ellie Grell and Kinnick Illes and Tessay Rattay, Poppies; Piper Aronsen and Brenna Fick and Liv Ginther and McKenna Schlitter, Snow Flakes; Nick Cadena, Guard; Julia Arickx and Naomi Garrett, Beauticians; Emily Manchester and Raina Rattay, Polishers; Maggie Gerrietts and Molly McMichael and Sophie Malek, Manicurists; Frederico Kautzmann and Roman Philpott, Men; Annemarie Hansen and Jordan Roehl, Women; Ben Aronsen, Wizard; Alexander Shipman, Wizard Puppet; Jackson Everist and Kaleb Hrubetz and Frederico Kautzmann and Alexander Shipman and Damnon Torres, Winkies; Kyler Fredricks, Winkie General; Cooper Garrison; Nikko – Monkey Commander; Miles Hansen and Roman Philpott and Jaxson Rattay and Henry Hansen and Mark Bradly, Monkeys.

Those in the crew of “The Wizard of Oz,” Sohia Ciavarelli, Assistant Director; Emily Manchester, Assistant Director; Sophia Ahari, Assistant Stage Manager; Sophia Ciavarelli, Choreographer; Seth Pistek, Costume Assistant; Tom Ballmer, Director; Lukas Shipman, Dog Handler; Colin Peterson, Lights; Seth Pistek, Light Designer; Mathea Lerdal and Sophie Malek and Emily Manchester, Makeup; Molly Gerrietts, Musical Director; Anne Whalen, Scenic Artist; Delia Fick, Sound Design and Operator; Max Case and Ella Sutcliff, Spot Operators; Jennaya Everist, Stage Manager; Nora Hardy, Technical Director; Makenna Hansen, Understudy.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.