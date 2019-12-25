The Ukers' gift of light to Osage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearing retirement Dan had hip and back surgery and abandon ladder climbing, so today the entire lighted collection has been moved to ground level where it’s spreads across the Uker’s large yard. West of their house stands the Nativity figurers and star, that commemorates the birth of Christ. To the east of their home stands Santa Claus, his sleigh, and Rudolf with a blinking red nose. Their brightly lit porch separates the two worlds of Christmas.

“We traditionally light up the scenes on Thanksgiving, and shut off the Santa Claus scene the day after Christmas. We leave the Nativity Scène until after our Christmas Season, which is in Mid-January,” said Annette, who concedes that Dan does most of the lighting work. They also display three lighted crosses during the Easter Season.

Once a sheet metal worker in a factory, Dan manufactures his own metal figurines using five-sixteens, cool roll, steel rods. He bends and shapes figures by hand, welds them to a base, and later attaches the strings of colored lights.

One Day their second son Ben was watching Dan manufacture a figure, and asked Dan to teach him to weld. Dan instructed his son, and today Ben constructs his own large Christmas display at his family’s home in Bettendorf.