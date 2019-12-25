The Ukers' gift of light to Osage

Christmas is a time of giving, and Dan and Annette Uker have been gifting the Osage community with their brightly lit Christmas displays since 1975.
“I do it because as a child in Osage I remember riding around with my mother looking at Christmas lights, and I wanted to do that when I grew up,” said Dan Uker.
Both Dan and Annette graduated from Osage High School in 1972, and were married in August.
In 1973, the Ukers moved into their present home at 1107 Mechanic St., and Dan began pursuing his childhood dream of having a lighted outdoor Christmas display.
“We started off with a small Nativity set, with 20-inch high figures that we placed on the porch roof. The Nativity set seemed bare, so I built a star to place above it. The second year I built two angels positioning them on the left and right side of the star. The next year we needed more stuff, so we bought two 40-inch candles,” said Dan.
In later years, Dan mounted a large Santa next to the chimney on their two story house, and positioned a large sleigh on the roof of their one story attached garage. “I wanted it so the kids could see it,” said Dan.
Along with the growing number of lighted figurers, Dan began trimming windows, doorways, and roof lines with colorful strings of bulbs. “At one time we ran from 6,000 to 7,000 bulbs,” said Dan.
Nearing retirement Dan had hip and back surgery and abandon ladder climbing, so today the entire lighted collection has been moved to ground level where it’s spreads across the Uker’s large yard. West of their house stands the Nativity figurers and star, that commemorates the birth of Christ. To the east of their home stands Santa Claus, his sleigh, and Rudolf with a blinking red nose. Their brightly lit porch separates the two worlds of Christmas.
“We traditionally light up the scenes on Thanksgiving, and shut off the Santa Claus scene the day after Christmas. We leave the Nativity Scène until after our Christmas Season, which is in Mid-January,” said Annette, who concedes that Dan does most of the lighting work. They also display three lighted crosses during the Easter Season.
Once a sheet metal worker in a factory, Dan manufactures his own metal figurines using five-sixteens, cool roll, steel rods. He bends and shapes figures by hand, welds them to a base, and later attaches the strings of colored lights.
One Day their second son Ben was watching Dan manufacture a figure, and asked Dan to teach him to weld. Dan instructed his son, and today Ben constructs his own large Christmas display at his family’s home in Bettendorf.
“People often teased us about our utility bill, but it was never a concern to us,” said Dan. A greater investment in the display is the time and labor of removing the figurines and lights from storage, assembling them, and storing them after the season.
Daily maintenance is also required, “When I was working I would arrive home at dark, and walked the property every evening, and replaced burned out bulbs. Sometimes it took 45 minutes to an hour,” said Dan. “The invention of LED lights has prolonged the life of lights, and LED bulbs run on a fraction of the electricity that older bulbs take,” said Dan. Throughout the years Dan has replaced dozens of light strings.
The Ukers have seen how their lighted display has impacted others. “A former nun, Sister Roseanne, who lived in an upstairs apartment two blocks away, said she had to close her shades whenever we lite up our display,” said Annette, who currently serves as a Pastoral Minister at Saint Isadora Catholic Church in Osage.
“It’s fun to hear comments about our lights, and sometimes we see streams of cars going by the house. Even today older adults say they recall seeing our lights when they were kids,” said Annette.