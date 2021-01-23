The Timbers: Northwood's lumber-themed event center readies for use

The Timbers’ operations are overseen by a committee of four women, including Weisert, Julseth, Meyer and Teresa Olson, who are also members of TUNE.

The mission of TUNE is to promote and improve the betterment of the community of Northwood.

TUNE was established in 1973 as part of the State of Iowa Community Betterment Program to coordinate the ideas, actions and talents of the people of Northwood’s various service organizations and groups. It disbanded in the 1980s.

In 2003, TUNE was reorganized and it achieved nonprofit status.

TUNE, which has a 15-member board comprising individuals from the school, city and various civic organizations, is focused on the development and revitalization of downtown, the promotion of Northwood and fundraising to achieve those goals.

Fundraisers, like trivia night, wine tastings and others, for its projects were sparse in 2020 due to COVID-19, but TUNE is hoping to host an open house and wine tasting this winter to reboot its efforts.

TUNE owns and operates the Northwood Theatre and is responsible for the installation of the welcome signs at the city’s four entrances.