The RT's perform at NIACC on Oct. 28

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Performing Arts and Leadership Series presents The RT’s at the North Iowa community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. The show is part of the 2021-2022 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

A Brooklyn-based five-piece, The RT’s (formerly The Rad Trads) are known for their eclectic take on rock 'n’ roll, which mixes punk rock, soul, and precise musicianship with a lighthearted but sincere delivery. The RT’s will bring to mind artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Wilco.

The RT’s will be playing new music from their 2020 album "See You Again" and from their upcoming self-titled release "The RT’s."

For tickets for the show, call the NIACC Box Office at (1-888)-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

All guests over the age of three, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Please visit www.niac.edu/pals or call the box office to stay up to date with NIACC’s most recent policies.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

