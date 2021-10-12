The Righteous Brothers set to perform at NIACC on Oct. 24

Back with their chart-topping classics including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” The Righteous Brothers are heading to NIACC's North Iowa Community Auditorium later this month.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo was made up by Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield. After Hatfield’s death in 2003, Medley was joined by Bucky Heard "to keep The Righteous Brothers alive," a press release from NIACC recounted.

“No one could take Bobby’s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard’s show, it all came together – I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic,” said Medley.

“Performing with Bill Medley is like getting your PhD in show business! He is more than a legend; he puts everything into every performance, and really understands how to connect with an audience. He motivates me to be my best and I’m so grateful for it,” said Heard.

The concert experience will feature their biggest hits: “Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” Medley’s Grammy-winning "Dirty Dancing" theme “The Time of My Life” and more.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. For tickets, call the NIACC Box Office at (1-888)-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

All guests over the age of three, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Please visit www.niac.edu/pals or call the box office to stay up to date with NIACC’s most recent policies.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.