Decorating is underway at The Music Man Square ahead of its annual Holiday Premiere fundraiser. A number of trees throughout the Square are sponsored and decorated by area businesses and organizations.
Christmas songs, like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Sleigh Bells,” “Winter Wonderland” and “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” have been turned into decorated trees along the 1912 Streetscape at The Music Man Square in Mason City.
Those trees, and other holiday décor, will be showcased at “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Holiday Premiere Gala Friday evening in Mason City.
“It’s a wonderful event with delicious food,” said Nick Whitehurst, operations manager at The Music Man Square.
The premiere, which is hosted by The Music Man Square and Hy-Vee East, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and kicks off the holiday season at The Music Man Square in Mason City.
The event features appetizers and mini desserts catered by Hy-Vee East, a silent auction and live music by FELDSPAR, a Mason City jazz trio.
The Holiday Premiere is The Music Man Square’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Last year’s event drew more than 200 people and raised about $18,000 for The Music Man Square's mission to promote, preserve and showcase the legacy of Meredith Willson, Mason City native and composer of “The Music Man,” as well as promote music, music education and music events in the community.
Willson wrote “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” in 1951, and the song, as well as trombones, will be displayed on the main tree.
Doors open for the premiere at 6 p.m. with food, decorations and the silent auction.
Hy-Vee East will provide its popular holiday favorites and store specials at stations throughout the venue.
“It’s a casual event,” Whitehurst said. “The best thing about it is you can just stop and talk with so many different people.”
All of the activities are backdropped by the 1912 streetscape adorned with holiday window displays and décor as well as about 26 themed trees thanks to hours’ — if not days’ — worth of decorating by a group of volunteers that started last Tuesday.
“The 1912 streetscape just illuminates with a nice evening glow. It’s not your normal experience,” Whitehurst said. “You get transported to the past where you have that feeling of community downtown and it really is a celebration, a celebration of the community.”
As part of Music Man Square’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” the holiday decorations will be on display for the public until January from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission, including The Music Man Square and the Meredith Willson Boyhood Home, is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
More details about “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” will be released later this week, Whitehurst said.
Tickets for the Holiday Premiere are $50 and available at The Music Man Square, 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave., or Hy-Vee East, 551 S. Illinois Ave., in Mason City.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
