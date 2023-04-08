The Music Man Square in Mason City held its inaugural Easter Craft Show and Egg Hunt Saturday, bringing folks of all ages to shop, eat and, of course, meet the Easter Bunny.

Jennifer Martin of Clear Lake is organizer for the event on behalf of The Music Man Square. 100% of funds raised from the vendor’s fees and the hot meal served at the event benefits the nonprofit tourist attraction.

“It takes a village,” said Martin, whose contacts yielded 32 vendors from all over North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, giving a smattering of a “little bit of everything." “It’s a wide variety” of everything you could hope for at a bazaar: handmade and homemade made sundries and tasty treats. Goods that have been canned, quilted, bottled, bought or otherwise crafted all filled the tables at the craft show.

When it came time for the egg hunt in the courtyard, as soon as “go” was called, the kids shot off to the hunt, easily stocking up their basket with the eggs, which were plentiful enough that all the hunters could enjoy whatever tasty treat the Easter Bunny had stuffed inside as a reward.

The vendors will be back at The Music Man Square, which is located at 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday May 6 and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 for the “Mother’s Day Market.” Martin also plans to recruit vendors again to return for another pair of shows in November and December.