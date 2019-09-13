In the ongoing River City Renaissance saga, a key component has been the deal with Gatehouse Capital to put a hotel in downtown Mason City.
One contingent of that deal includes plans for a skywalk that would arch over South Delaware Avenue and connect The Music Man Square with the Gatehouse's finished product.
And that ongoing planning and construction prep has presented a challenge for The Music Man Square.
According to the Mason City Foundation, which oversees The Music Man Square, the length of time it has taken to complete the project has meant that it needed to delay fundraising and maintenance because of modifications and improvements needed to make the skywalk happen.
So the foundation is asking for $50,000 in funding from the city, to kick off its campaign.
In a letter to the city, the foundation's board of directors (Dalena Barz, Ann Beasley, Jon Prebeck, Nathan Hehr and Conn McKercher) flatly said that those delays "added to the financial challenges we face and threaten our long-term sustainability."
City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the official request came in Friday morning, and was made in conjunction with the Meredith Willson Foundation out of California which is supplying a matching grant.
"They’ve been needing to go out for fundraising for quite a while and they just wanted to make sure that the timing was right with the development of the River City Renaissance and knowing what was going on," Burnett said.
He added that this particular funding, which will come out of the city's $180,000 Hotel-Motel reserve, is a one-time deal and that, to his knowledge, The Music Man Square hasn't previously asked the city for this sort of funding.
Funds have been an issue for the museum in the past.
In 2016, board members shared that The Music Man Square was losing about $60,000 a year. "We’re not on a sinking ship, but we’re on life support," board member John Barron said at the time. "We’re floundering."
Per the Mason City Foundation's 2017 990 IRS tax form, it had $215,136 in gross losses. In 2016, its losses were $53,579.
Burnett pointed out that that's not necessarily unusual for museums in Iowa.
"Museums are always in a constant state of fundraising because it’s a difficult business to be in. It’s important that they coordinate their fundraising like this," he said.
"Knowing that River City Renaissance is moving forward we’ve got a definite time frame of when that will finish up. That’s giving us the ability to help collaborate with them and get them to where they need to be on the fundraising side."
