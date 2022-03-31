'The Music Man' marches into Lake Mills

Cash for the merchandise, cash for the button hooks. Cash for your ticket to see Lake Mills High School Chorus' debut on Friday.

Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" will be on the stage of Lake Mills Auditorium, following the story of a con man's arrival to River City, Iowa, in 1912. As he tries trick the town into buying band instruments and uniforms, the town librarian sees through his plan.

The musical features iconic numbers like "Iowa Stubborn," "Seventy-Six Trombones" and "Rock Island."

Willson was a Mason City native and became famous for writing "The Music Man" during the 1950's. Influences from the musical can be seen around Mason City and in the city’s nickname — River City.

"I think it is fun for all of us to be able to see and to think about what it might have been like here in Northern Iowa in 1912," said chorus teacher and director Linda Saxton.

The performance of "The Music Man" is the first high school musical Lake Mills has put on since 2008 according to Saxton. She said the reasons for choosing "The Music Man" were because they had the right number of students to pull off the show as well as the story's references to patriotism.

"This show certainly has that element of patriotism in it, and also what a perfect way to kick off our inaugural musical here in Lake Mills after such a long time," said Saxton.

The cast and crew have been putting in the work to get the show ready since the end of January. Saxton said quite a few of the cast members had very little experience with theater before "The Music Man." Since they are a choir first, acting was a skill they all had to refine.

"When we first started, when you're learning lines, it's just this is who I am and I'm just reading lines. Now they truly are those characters, even to the point of being able to ad lib with lines and choices with their actions. It's been really fun to watch them grow into their characters," said Saxton.

Junior Holden Maher, who plays the con man Harold Hill in the show, said the challenge for him was learning the music for the show. Certain songs he had to learn the rhythms paired with long strings of lyrics.

"'Trouble' gave me trouble," said Maher. "It took me so long but I got it down so it's fine."

Junior Natalie Brandenburg said she had to overcome breaking character while in the role of Marian Paroo. Brandenburg described her Marian as stubborn until later in the show.

"I feel like ("The Music Man") has a lot of kind of drama in it. It's very fun to act out, and it also takes place in Mason City and that's kind of cool," said Brandenburg.

Brandenburg said everyone who has been involved with "The Music Man" has put in a lot of time to it.

"We even pushed (the show) back because we were supposed to have it in the beginning of March. We pushed it back (because of state basketball) and we've put in a lot of time and practice and really perfected what we're doing," said Brandenberg.

Saxton says with the work that students have put in, she hopes they just enjoy themselves on opening night.

"It's my hope that when they're in front of a live audience that they can relax and truly be those characters and put their best foot forward with everything they have worked for," said Saxton.

"The Music Man" opens at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1., with a second performance performance on Sunday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for adults and students are $5 and children five and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the school or at the door.

"We're just really excited to present this and I couldn't be more pleased with all the work and dedication. They're just an awesome group of students," said Saxton.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

