The Legacy Grill celebrates successful grand opening

Along with Bandfest and Memorial Day festivities, last weekend The Legacy Grill celebrated their grand opening.

The restaurant has made its home in the former Surf District location at 619 Buddy Holly Place, adjacent to the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, and last weekend The Legacy Grill was met with large crowds moving.

"We've been waiting a long time to show what we're capable of," said manager Brittany Florea, who also noted her opinion on how amazing and friendly the staff is, making The Legacy Grill a great place to sit and have a meal.

Florea said The Lake Effect, a band which performed for the restaurant's grand opening, was a hit last weekend, that people raved about getting together for live music. The Legacy Grill will continue to host live music throughout the summer, with Jumbies playing a free show at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10.

As word gets out about live music, entertainment and a-little-bit-of-everything on the menu, The Legacy Grill continues to grow in customer contact and fill for both lunch and supper.

The Legacy Grill features an array of menu items, with sandwiches, fried foods and dessert available. There are also BBQ, Mexican- and Korean-style wraps for any craving, and dinner can be served with an array of signature cocktails or bottled beer. Florea's favorite menu item is the salmon, which is grilled with chipotle beurre blanc.

"A fun and vibrant music-inspired atmosphere is planned for this new Clear Lake dining establishment. Located adjacent to the Surf Ballroom, the menu will feature a diverse selection of American classics with a side of regularly scheduled live music," The Legacy Grill describes its style on its Facebook page.

Florea said there is a great crew of staff working at The Legacy Grill, but like most businesses in the area, they are still hiring.

The Legacy Grill is currently open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with live music regularly scheduled throughout the summer. Patrons may make reservations by calling 641-357-0619.

