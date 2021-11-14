The holidays approach, and so does the Cheer Fund

As we gear up for holidays, it's a good time to pause and reflect on the year that was.

At the Globe, we saw a move from our old home on Washington Avenue to our new home on Taft. We saw the arrival of the delta variant of COVID-19, and held our collective breaths as it swept (and continues to sweep) across the state.

Establishments serving food continued to struggle with staff shortages, and as the year progressed, the Great Resignation hit North Iowa in full force, including the Globe Gazette, where four well-regarded newsroom staff members left us. We're working hard to replace them, but Jerry, Jared, Melanie and Gunnar will be missed.

And along with people leaving jobs came a shortage of materials and food stuffs, causing some retailers to wonder what their shelves will hold come the holiday shopping rush.

Whenever it feels like the crush of all that's "wrong" in the world is a lot to bear, I am reminded of what my Dad always used to say: "Offer it up, Jaci. It could always be worse."

I've always found that to be true once I manage to pause a minute and think. I am loved, I have all the material goods I need and I have my health. There are many who do not.

And those are the people I'm asking you to think about as we head into the holidays. Our beloved annual Cheer Fund tradition is back, and it's even easier than ever now as you can give or apply online.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages. More than $3 million has been raised and donated to families who need it over the holiday.

This year's goal is $100,000. And really, that's more like a guideline than a goal. We'd love to smash it and provide even more people in need with a blessed holiday.

This is the link to the 2021 Cheer Fund page, where you can give or apply: https://go.globegazette.com/cheerfund

Please do what you can to help others. It's always better to give than to receive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.