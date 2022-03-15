The great outdoors welcomes walkers

With temperatures rising and spring less than a week away, nature is beckoning people to spend time outside.

"The physiological response to being outside in nature is real, and it's measurable," said Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the USDA Forest Service's Northern Research Station. "There are many physical and psychological benefits of nature that scientists have observed, which can better help us understand how nature supports wellness in the body, mind and community."

In the local community, wildlife areas are already seeing people take advantage of the sunlight and the many benefits being in nature brings.

“Many enthusiasts are out walking the woodlands and grasslands looking for shed deer antlers or just exploring,” Matt Washburn, conservation officer at the Iowa DNR said.

Those exploring the abundance of wildlife trails in North Iowa may see better quality sleep, reduced risk of illness and overall relaxation, according to the Forest Service USDA. Being outside in the sun also helps your body create hormones that assist the body’s metabolism, helps the nervous system control muscle movement in the body and strengthen bone, according to an article published in the US National Library of Medicine.

Those looking to explore wildlife areas need beware of muddy trails but not discouraged. Kuhn Wildlife Area, Bluebill Wildlife Area, Mike Zach Wildlife Area, McIntosh Woods State Park, Lime Creek Conservation Area, Pilot Knob State Park and Crystal Lake are just a few parks available to the public, as well as over 50 wildlife management areas in North Iowa, and five state preserves.

Spending time outside has shown to increase attention, empathy, improve memory, and reduce the risks of developing psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety by increasing happiness and a sense of meaning and purpose in life, according to studies published by the American Psychological Association.

For those who have difficulty walking through rough terrain, studies have shown any green space, including city parks and walking through urban areas, can create these same results. A study in the United Kingdom of 20,000 adults showed that spending two hours outside each week was “enough” time to reap the benefits of the outdoors. This held true whether a person spent two hours outside one day or spread the time throughout the week.

Community engagement and wellness also increases with time spent outside. Community gardens see more volunteers, city parks fill and plogging — picking up trash while jogging, walking or hiking.

There is a distinguished relationship with green spaces and reduction of crime, according to an in-depth literature review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. This review highlights the different types of green spaces and how each may be associated with violent crime reduction in the U.S.

Overall, studies around the world have shown humans are like plants: we benefit most from earth, water and sunlight. So, take advantage of and enjoy the thousands of acres of public land made available to North Iowans by the Iowa DNR, county conservation, cities and other generous groups and individuals.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.