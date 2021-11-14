'The Future is Now' campaign surpasses $700,000

“The Future Is Now” capital campaign now has $717,648 in contributions/pledges.

This capital campaign began on March 15 with the goal to raise at least $750,000 to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the new athletic facilities at Mason City High School. Thanks to the enthusiasm and financial support of many individuals, alumni, businesses, foundations and memorials, we are well on our way. We have received financial support from people living in 24 states.

We need to keep the ball rolling. This equipment is expensive! It is so exciting to drive by the high school and see the progress that is being made in the construction of these new facilities. It’s going to be absolutely first class and so good for the school, the community and all of North Iowa. The dream is becoming a reality!

Contributions can be made by going online to mohawksfuture.org or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at either Hy-Vee East, Hy-Vee West, Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf or Wealth Partners in Mason City.

Any questions, please contact Phil Johnson at 641-423-7070

