GrandStay Hotel & Suites will anchor Clear Lake’s multi-million dollar hotel, conference center and restaurant development east of Interstate 35.
That’s what City Administrator Scott Flory announced Monday evening before the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with WillowStream LLC.
He also announced the developer is working with Jethro’s BBQ, a popular Des Moines-based restaurant, to open the first location outside the metro area as part of the project.
“This is a fantastic project for Clear Lake, and I think it’s just the beginning,” said Bennett Smith, Clear Lake Second Ward councilman. “With this project as an anchor out there, we’re going to see a lot more economic development. It’s just terrific for Clear Lake.”
The development agreement is the result of weeks — if not months — of work between Clear Lake and WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a $16 million hotel, conference center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Subdivision, where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.
The Courtway Park Subdivision, which is owned by TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, comprises 11 lots, two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
Prior to the meeting, the development agreement dated Oct. 17 was signed by David Harchanko, president of Apollo Development LLC based in Monticello, Minnesota, on behalf of WillowStream LLC.
The Halls, Harchanko, Julie Brown, vice president of transaction services at Sue Clark Real Estate Services, and Jon Kennedy, president of GrandStay Hospitality LLC, were in attendance at Monday’s meeting and were welcomed with praise and gratitude.
“This is an exciting project, fellas, it really is, and it’ll mean a lot to the city of Clear Lake but more importantly to all of North Iowa,” said Clear Lake Mayor Nelson P. Crabb. “It will blossom here shortly and that we’re looking forward to.”
The development minimally includes the construction of a 75-room mid- to upper-midscale hotel, an 8,500-square-foot conference/meeting/event center, and a 5,000-square-foot restaurant in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Subdivision, the agreement states. It’d employ no less than 25 full-time equivalent jobs.
GrandStay Hospitality LLC, a Minneapolis-based franchisor for GrandStay Hotels, has hotels in seven Midwestern states and Oregon.
The GrandStay Hotel & Suites in Clear Lake would be its third in Iowa. The others are in Ames and Rock Valley.
“We’re a lifestyle brand, and the lifestyle you’ll see here is actually going to depict the lifestyle of your community, and I think that’s what’s going to make a very good positive image for the community,” Kennedy said. “We’re extremely excited to be here in Iowa ... the future looks bright.”
Harchanko, who’s worked with Kennedy on other projects, provided the City Council — and the nearly 30 individuals in attendance — a brief overview of the project.
The “four-story contemporary-looking” hotel will be positioned along Interstate 35 and it will be connected to the events center, including seating for at least 400, a staging kitchen for caterers and a lobby, by an outdoor patio, he said. The restaurant will be positioned along Highway 122.
“With the highway location and proximity to larger populations, we feel that a more sophisticated product is going to be a better fit for this location,” Harchanko said.
Flory described Jethro’s BBQ as an “iconic chain” in Iowa.
The chain is owned by Bruce Gerleman, who was unable to attend Monday’s meeting due to a scheduling conflict. He owns seven restaurants in Iowa, including Des Moines, Ankeny, Ames and Altoona.
“He looks forward to serving folks in North Central Iowa,” Flory said, adding he hopes the restaurant will play a significant role in the future of the annual Bicycle, Blues & Barbeque Festival that attracts 8,000 visitors, including 350 cyclists from 15 states, to Clear Lake each July.
According to the development agreement, construction will begin no later than Nov. 28, after Clear Lake has approved construction plans and received documentation, such as a letter of commitment from a bank or other lending institution, that WillowStream LLC has firm financial commitments to complete the minimum improvements.
The minimum improvements would be substantially completed by Nov. 1, 2020, the development agreement states.
Flory said site plans will be reviewed at the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting Tuesday.
“While it is a big moment, and something important for sure, to consider and approve a development agreement, there’s still more work to do,” Flory said. “As I said before, you’re not going to see me doing a YouTube video and spiking the football here. We’ve still got a long way to go yet.”
In August, the City Council approved a letter of intent with WillowStream LLC, enabling the parties to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.
Since then, the city’s held a consultation meeting with Cerro Gordo County and Clear Lake Schools, hired Northland Securities to provide municipal bond underwriting services, amended its Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and set a public hearing on an urban renewal economic development loan agreement not exceeding $4 million as outlined in the letter of intent.
Earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved the resolution expressing intent to enter into a general obligation urban renewal economic development loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $4 million after the public hearing.
Under the development agreement, Clear Lake will offer the WillowStream LLC a not-to-exceed $4 million economic development loan that’d be forgivable after 12 years once the project is completed.
The city would pay for the loan with revenue from new property and sales tax generated by the development as well as other future developments in the subdivision, current and future tax increment financing and its consolidated urban renewal area.
The minimum improvements, and the land, would be subject to a minimum assessment agreement with the city of not less than $4.5 million taxable valuation during years one to four; not less than $5 million taxable valuation during years five to eight; and not less than $5.5 million taxable valuation during eight to 12 years, according to the agreement.
“It’s a real blessing for Clear Lake,” said Mike Callanan, at-large councilman. “Instead of an eyesore, we’re going to have a beautiful development out there that’s going to bring more and more people to our wonderful community.”
