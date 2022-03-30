 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Four Phantoms cancels NIACC performance

North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

A view of the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium seating.

The Four Phantoms, who were scheduled to be at North Iowa Community College on April 8, have canceled their tour. 

According to a release, the cancellation was because of an agency emergency. If you have any questions, please contact the box office at 641-422-4188 or performingarts@niacc.edu.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

