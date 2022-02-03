 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Day the Music Died:' Feb. 3 marks death of Buddy Holly in Clear Lake

Clear Lake travel - side trip crash site 2

A few miles northeast of Clear Lake marks the Buddy Holly crash-site memorial, where fans can pay tribute to the fallen artists who died in the famous 1959 plane crash. Directions can be found in most mobile mapping apps.

We pause a moment today to remember one of rock's most influential early contributors, Buddy Holly. Holly and fellow rockers Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper" Richardson, were killed in a plane crash outside Clear Lake.

Here is a collection of exclusive photos of the scene of the crash, taken by Elwin Musser, the Globe Gazette's photographer at the time.

This weekend the Surf Ballroom, the last place Holly, Valens and Richardson played, will host the same Winter Dance Party it did the night the three died. Here's a look at Winter Dance Party celebrations of the past.

And of course, one cannot think of Buddy Holly without thinking about "American Pie" and Don McClean. Here's a video of his epic tribute:

