'The Day the Music Died:' Feb. 3 marks death of Buddy Holly in Clear Lake

We pause a moment today to remember one of rock's most influential early contributors, Buddy Holly. Holly and fellow rockers Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper" Richardson, were killed in a plane crash outside Clear Lake.
Here is a collection of exclusive photos of the scene of the crash, taken by Elwin Musser, the Globe Gazette's photographer at the time.
A LOOK BACK: Plane crash that killed Buddy Holly in Clear Lake, Feb. 3, 1959
Holly crash site
Holly crash site
Holly crash site
Holly crash site
The Crickets
Buddy Holly
Original Winter Dance Party newspaper ad
Holly death certificate
Big Bopper death certificate
Ritchie Valens death certificate
Roger Peterson (pilot) death certificate
Crash Site 1
Walk To The Crash Site
Buddy Holly crash site monument
This weekend the Surf Ballroom, the last place Holly, Valens and Richardson played, will host the same Winter Dance Party it did the night the three died. Here's a look at Winter Dance Party celebrations of the past.
PHOTOS: A look back at past Winter Dance Parties
Students from West Hancock and Clear Lake school districts attended a Winter Dance Party kids' show at the Surf Ballroom and Museum on Wednesd…
Photos from the day the music died.
The annual Winter Dance Party kicked off Wednesday with the sock hop featuring the Johnny Rogers History of Rock Show at the Surf Ballroom.
Artists Johnny Rivers, Albert Lee & Friends, The Fireballs featuring Jimmy Gilmer & George Tomsco and Danny & Annie performed Satu…
Photos from the 2018 Winter Dance Party Sock Hop at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on Wednesday.
Photos from the 2019 Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
A memorial paying tribute to renowned Globe Gazette photographer Elwin Musser is now on display at the Surf Ballroom and Museum. Musser was no…
And of course, one cannot think of Buddy Holly without thinking about "American Pie" and Don McClean. Here's a video of his epic tribute: