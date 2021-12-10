The adventures of Buddy the Mason City Elf

You might have seen a festive, red-garbed fellow traveling around town recently. No, not Santa Claus, but Buddy the Mason City Elf.

Buddy, who is an Elf on the Shelf, is visiting a variety of Mason City departments, and highlighting different aspects of their work until Christmas. Assisting in his travels is Pamela Stecker, the communications coordinator for the City of Mason City.

"So many people have elves that come and visit them, and kind of keep an eye on the kids to make sure they're doing well. Our Buddy the Elf is not a typical elf," said Stecker. "His mission is pretty much to experience what the city does and visit each department and share with our citizens the good things that we do."

Stecker recruited the services of Buddy after pitching the idea to the city departments. Each area embraced the idea of having Buddy give the community a better picture of each of their services.

"All departments really embraced it, and I had quite a few ideas as to what Buddy should do," said Stecker.

Buddy has visited the Mason City Municipal Airport, Mason City Police Department, and a few other spots around town. In his most recent adventure, Buddy visited Mason City's Main Street district to aid the community in holiday shopping. Each adventure is posted to the City of Mason City Facebook page.

"Welcome to Mason City Buddy! Glad you chose to travel with us!" wrote Mason City Municipal Airport.

"Oh Buddy - it looks like you had so much fun!" wrote Charles H. MacNider Art Museum.

At some of the locations, Buddy brought along different swag items and props. For example when he visited Mason City Municipal Airport, Buddy took with him his best carry-on bag and supply of candy canes.

Mason City residents seem to have become big fans of Buddy, showering him with lots of Facebook likes.

Stecker said she would like to see that Buddy's adventures in Mason City becomes a yearly thing. She added there is a lot more of Mason City that Buddy can explore.

"There's so many more places he can visit and so much more that he can do. We just barely touched what the departments do," said Stecker.

Despite his mission to highlight Mason City and the people who work for the city, Buddy wants to remind kids this holiday season to "treat others how you want to be treated."

