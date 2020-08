Temporary business closures in Mason City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the spread of COVID-19 continues, some North Iowa establishments have had to temporarily put their services on hold. Collected here are recent local closures.

This list will be updated as more updates become available.

Mason City

Sports Page, after a temporary closure, reopens Monday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

Verizon Wireless in Mason City is temporarily closed and set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

Caribou Coffee is closed until Sept. 30.

Suzie Q Cafe has postponed their grand re-opening, which was planned to take place this week, to a later time.

Clear Lake