Teams duck, dip and dive at Mason City YMCA dodgeball tournament

"The U.S. Army Recruiting Station is running the rest and donating dodgeball," Gonda said before the event began. "They’re helping put it on with us which is a nice partnership with us."

During this maiden voyage, there wasn't exactly a lot of suspense about which team might walk away with bragging rights. For the first round of the tournament, "Team Men in Black" announced its presence in a dominant fashion.

The sounds of their first match against another high school-age team bordered on apocalyptic. The team members, who alternated between looking like the mullet-wearing Steve Harrington from 'Stranger Things' or the headbanded Daniel-san of 'Karate Kid,' threw balls at speeds that could at least get them on a minor league baseball team.

When the throws didn't connect and the dodgeballs hit the wall, they had the kind of thwack that a punch from the Mike Tyson might sound like when it hits a body bag.

Late into the tournament, Team Men in Black continued to hurl at high speeds but the matches themselves went a little slower.