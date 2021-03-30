Teams duck, dip and dive at Mason City YMCA dodgeball tournament

Before the first full-on dodgeball assault begins at the Mason City Family YMCA on Friday evening, there’s a youth in purple shorts yelling at a older kid across the chasm of one of the basketball courts to "Hit me with your best shot." When that older kid fires away, the kid lets out a shriek and ably contorts out of harm's way.
Within the first minute of the first game of the informal tournament, overseen by a member of Mason City Army Recruiting, that kid is eliminated. The first match between his team of youths, "Team Xbox," and the group of slightly older kids, "Team Curry," lasts less than a minute. A total rout.
In the second matchup of these teams, the last one standing for "Team Xbox" is the same kid wearing a wolf t-shirt who outlasted his compatriots in the first round. At the end, it's "meet the new boss same as the old boss." The match takes about a minute and is won by Team Curry a second time.
The initial stages of the tournament, which featured teams made up of middle school students, high school students and families, were organized in part by Mason City YMCA Program Director Dylan Gonda, but he handed the baton off after a certain point in the process.
"The U.S. Army Recruiting Station is running the rest and donating dodgeball," Gonda said before the event began. "They’re helping put it on with us which is a nice partnership with us."
During this maiden voyage, there wasn't exactly a lot of suspense about which team might walk away with bragging rights. For the first round of the tournament, "Team Men in Black" announced its presence in a dominant fashion.
The sounds of their first match against another high school-age team bordered on apocalyptic. The team members, who alternated between looking like the mullet-wearing Steve Harrington from 'Stranger Things' or the headbanded Daniel-san of 'Karate Kid,' threw balls at speeds that could at least get them on a minor league baseball team.
When the throws didn't connect and the dodgeballs hit the wall, they had the kind of thwack that a punch from the Mike Tyson might sound like when it hits a body bag.
"It’s caused the Y to pivot more quickly than I think we would’ve."
Late into the tournament, Team Men in Black continued to hurl at high speeds but the matches themselves went a little slower.
In one game, "Team Champion," a cadre of kids of various ages, were actually beating Team Men in Black. Team Champion got to a four-to-one advantage at a certain point. They were well-stocked with new age dodgeballs that no longer resemble the grooved rubber ones of yore.
Ultimately, though, their deliberateness was felled by brute force. The team of mullets and headbands snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and won the entirety of the tournament.
Part of the way into the proceedings, Gonda ventured from the court with the older kids playing to the court with the young ones going at it.
The YMCA didn't fully fill all the slots it could have had, but Gonda wasn't disappointed by the turnout. According to him, the YMCA plans to have more dodgeball tournaments for teams to duck, dip and dive at in the future. As much as anything, it was something to build on.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.