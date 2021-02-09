TeamQuest Foundation awards three STEM grants to North Iowa programs

Three North Iowa STEM programs recently received grants to support from the TeamQuest Foundation.

The Clear Lake Community School District received $5,500 for Project Lead the Way sixth- through eighth-grade modules and high school biomedical modules, Clear Lake Robotics Club obtained $3,000 and North Iowa Area Community College received $5,000 for first-year chemistry students’ water quality initiative ($5,000) in 2020, the foundation announced.

The TeamQuest Foundation, an Iowa nonprofit corporation, exists to provide science, technology, engineering and math resources to the community and to inspire the next generation of leaders.

The 2021 TeamQuest Foundation officers are President Brad Baalson, Vice President John Raymond, Treasurer Tracy Anderson and Secretary Stacy Doughan.

Applications for 2021 grant awards are due by April 30. The application can be found at www.helpsystems.com/about/giving-back/teamquest-foundation.

For more information, email teamquest.foundation@helpsystems.com.

