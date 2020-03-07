TeamQuest Foundation awards four STEM grants 2019
0 comments

TeamQuest Foundation awards four STEM grants 2019

The TeamQuest Foundation announced four grant recipients in 2019 to support STEM programs in North Iowa: Clear Lake Community School District ($14,000); Charles H. MacNider Museum ($1,000); North Iowa Vocation Center ($3,000); and NIACC Foundation ($4,000).

The TeamQuest Foundation exists to provide North Iowa communities with STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) resources to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Applications for 2020 awards are due April 30. For more information, contact John Raymond at teamquest.foundation@helpsystems.com or 641-357-2700.

Education
