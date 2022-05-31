Team Lucas' Steps golfs for autism

Amateur golfers in Sheffield have banded together under the grassroots team name Lucas' Steps to raise money for Autism.

The Els for Autism Golf Challenge has been a tradition of team Lucas' Steps since its beginning in 2011. Pro golfer Ernie Els put together 30 golf tournaments with two-person teams to fundraise money for autism.

The money raised from the Els for Autism Golf Challenge has funded The Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter, Florida. This center is for children ages 3 to 21 and hosts programs and services for children with autism.

Teams that raise $100,000 for the Els Center of Excellence are given the opportunity to have a classroom named after their team. Team Lucas' Steps has raised over $445,575 in the Els for Autism Golf Challenge, and has thus had four classrooms named Lucas' Steps.

Team Lucas' Steps formed shortly after Lucas Stanbrough of Sheffield was diagnosed with autism. Lucas' uncle Steve Sheppard is a fan of Els, so when the opportunity came to participate in his golf tournament to raise money for autism, Team Lucas' Steps was born.

"The first year was full of questions, we were excited to raise enough money to attend the Grand Finale event with no ideas what it involved. Little did we know that we would meet the most amazing families and through social media we have been able to watch their children grow and excel through life. The Els Golf Challenge became an extended family" said Lucas' aunt and event coordinator Tracy Shreckengost.

The Els for Autism Golf Challenge lets teams into the Grand Finale after raising $15,000 for the Els Center of Excellence. Team Lucas' Steps has gone on the win the Else Cup Championship four times: 2013, 2015, 2020 and 2021.

Right now Lucas' Steps is at third place in the Els for Autism Golf Challenge fundraising with $8,300. The Blood family, Lucas' grandparents, hosts an annual Golfing Fore Autism at Ridge Stone Golf Club in Sheffield. This annual event started 14 years ago, and proceeds go to the Els for Autism Golf Challenge.

On June 18 at 8:30 a.m. the tournament will start. The Blood family is also selling raffle tickets for $20 with cash payouts up to $1,500, as well as shirts, signed flags, golf clubs and Iowa State University and Iowa Hawkeye tickets. To sign up for the event or buy raffle tickets, contact Tracy Shreckengost at 641-425-6800.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

