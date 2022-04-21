Teaching others about the struggles of some North Iowans is key

Florida native Angelina Perez made her way up to North Iowa four years ago, and hasn't looked back.

Just over a year before moving north, Perez was feeling stuck in corporate life, wishing for the fulfillment she got when helping others. Since moving to North Iowa, Perez has become an activist for many programs in the community.

Perez currently works at United Way of North Central Iowa (UWNCI), an organization built around helping community programs achieve goals aligned with their organization: education, financial stability and health.

"I would say that's probably the best thing that I like about what I do here, is knowing that my work is actually making a difference" Perez said. Her official title at United Way is Campaign and Marketing Director, but as the North Iowa chapter of United Way is relatively small, all three staff members work together to assist the community in whatever way they are needed.

At United Way, education has a sense of duality. Their impact goal is to assist children and youth in being able to learn and properly transition into adulthood. The other side of education comes with the work United Way does to educate the public on what the current needs of the community are.

"30% of female led house-holds in North Iowa live below the poverty line," said CEO Jen Arends of United Way, "and an additional 30% are what we call ALICE, which is asset limited income constrained employed."

Perez went on to say a key part of education for community members is showing the local statistics. In a bootstrap society, people often think that a person who needs something is out of work.

"The really disturbing part is that most of these people are working if not one but multiple jobs" Perez said of those who seek assistance.

"If you think about the amount of money (earned) per year (ALICE workers fall below a median of $23,000), and you think of what housing costs are here, like an apartment, gas, groceries and childcare, the math doesn't add up." Perez said. "It's like there's no way that they're able to make ends meet, and that additional funding has to come from somewhere."

UWNCI partners with community members and organizations to create this additional funding. Their programs and partners helped over 26,000 North Iowans in 2021. UWNCI funded 22 education, income, and health programs last year, and raised over $660,000 for vital health and human services in North Central Iowa.

UWNCI works with eight counties in North Iowa: Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Worth, Floyd, Winnebago, Kossuth and Hancock counties. All money donated to UWNCI stays within these counties.

Programs around North Iowa often go beyond simply giving money to help people pay bills. Many programs UWNCI works with help educate people how to manage money, working with food banks, and getting out of cycles that are unstable.

Perez talked about how times are truly different than they were 60 to 80 years ago – how much more difficult it is to save money, buy a home and find affordable quality child care. What a family used to be able to afford with just one working parent is simply impossible for many people to do with two parents working full-time today.

"If I can help people understand a little better where needs come from, I try my best to do that" Perez said.

She said she believes that helping parents is the way to help future generations.

"The only way that we're gonna continue on in existence is with the generation before us. And if we're not really caring for that generation, how are they supposed to be successful?"

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.