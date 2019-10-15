The City of Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Community School District have launched an online survey to determine whether the public feels there's a need for a wellness center in the community.
City and school officials have been exploring a partnership to build a wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym since August.
“The intent of the survey is not to be ‘scientific’ in scope, but rather to continue to provide the city with as much public input and opinion as possible in evaluating the need for an indoor health, wellness and recreation center,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “We will leave it live for a couple weeks and hope to have strong community interest in participating.”
The online survey’s launch on the city’s and school’s websites Monday comes after three listening posts were held in September to gather public input on the project.
“The survey is the second step in our effort to engage the community as much as we can reasonably,” Flory said.
The school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place.
Ideas for the center include additional gym space, a walking track, meeting space for seniors, exercise classes like yoga and an indoor swimming pool.
Officials anticipate both the city and the school would need to pass bond issues for the wellness center to be built.
Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the way the state law works, the earliest a bond election could be held is in March 2020. After that there wouldn’t be another opportunity for such an election until September 2020, which means construction could not begin until 2021.
For residents interested in taking the survey, it can be found on www.cityofclearlake.com or www.clearlakeschools.org.
North Iowa sports roundup: Clear Lake defense continues to shine
Riceville girls cross country places two in Nashua-Plainfield Top 25
O'Malley Fair and Brynn Hemann were the top two finishers for the Riceville girls cross country team in the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational on Tuesday at the Nashua Town and Country Club golf course.
Fair finished 14th with a time of 25:07, while Hemann placed 20th with a time of 26:16.
Other finishers for Riceville in the top 63 were: Ashley Koenigs (29:49) at 36th, Allie Bigley (29:52) at 37th, Lauren Hemann (30:13) at 40th, Morgan Koenigs (31:30) at 48th, Alexa Houser (32:59) at 53rd.
As a team, Riceville finished in fifth place.
BOYS
Kevin Jordan (22:25) finished 25th for Riceville, while Carter Zweibohmer (23:47) placed 32nd.
West Fork boys take first, girls second in own cross country invitational
The West Fork boy's cross country team dominated its own West Fork Cross Country Invitational on Monday at the Linn Grove Golf Course.
The Warhawks had 43 points, besting second-place finisher Newman Catholic by 28 points by placing three runners in the Top 10, including junior Jakob Washington, who placed third in the meet with a time of 17:10.
Other Top 10 finishers for West fork were senior Josh Reiter (18:01) and junior Ren Heimer (18:05).
Forest City sophomore Joey Hovinga won the meet with a time of 12:13, while Central springs sophomore Bryce McDonough placed second (17:06), Newman Catholic senior Brandon Petree placed fourth (17:19) and Central Springs Clayton McDonough finished fifth (17:30).
Here is how the teams finished: West Fork (43), Newman Catholic (71), Central Springs (72), Forest City (87), North Butler (114), Lake Mills (153), North Iowa (172), Belmond-Klemme (216).
GIRLS
On the girls side, Newman Catholic took first place with 31 points, followed by West Fork with 57 points.
North Iowa senior Lindsey Davidson won the girls invitational race with a time of 20:30, while West Fork sophomore Kacie Eisentragger (21:24) finished second, Newman Catholic senior Chloe Nelson (21:38) placed third, West fork sophomore Mycah Weaver (21:58) in fourth and Newman Catholic junior Lilly Stockberger (22:14) rounding out the top five finishers.
Team finishes: Newman Catholic (31), West Fork (57), Forest City (76), North Iowa (109), Central Springs (130), Belmond-Klemme (154), and North Butler (170).
St. Ansgar volleyball downs Rockford in a close match
St. Ansgar 3, Rockford 1
The St. Ansgar volleyball team improved to 7-8 with a 3-1 win over Rockford on Tuesday night.
The Saints took the first two sets with scores of 25-21 and 25-10, then fell to the Warriors 25-23 in the third set. St. Ansgar came back with a 25-18 win in the fourth set to take the match.
Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led the Saints with 10 kills in the four sets, while junior Blayne Koster had 9 kills in the match.
Hackbart also led St. Ansgar with 13 digs and was 21-of-23 in serve success with 10 aces.
Senior Hannah Patterson had 9 kills, while junior Hali Anderson had 29 assists, had 7 digs and was a perfect 10-for-10 with one ace from the service line.
Senior Avery Hendrickson was 21-of-24 in serve success with 3 aces, while sophomore Kennedy Schwiesow was 18-of-19 from the service line. Junior Kira Baldus finished the night 13-of-14 from the service line with 4 aces.
Senior Kayla Carroll led Rockford with 10 kills and was 9-of-14 from the service line with 2 aces.
Senior Emma Ramon finished the night with 22 digs and was 17-of-18 in serve attempts for the Warriors.
St. Ansgar will compete in the Bishop Garrigan tournament on Saturday. Rockford will host Osage on Tuesday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball sweeps Eagle Grove
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Eagle Grove 0
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team swept Eagle Grove on Tuesday night to improve to 4-7 overall.
The Cardinals took the first set 25-14, then won the second set 25-10, followed by a 15-10 win in the third set to take the match.
Sophomore Rylee Frayne and junior Morgan Ryerson led the Cardinals with 6 kills on the night.
Junior Erica Eenhuis was perfect with 12-of-12 serves and had 5 aces, while junior Maddie Graham was 13-of-14 with 4 aces, junior Jayden Frank was 11-of-14 with 3 aces and senior Kaitlyn Robinson was 11-of-13.
Graham led GHV with 13 assists on the night.
The Cardinals will be in action again Saturday at the Bishop Garrigan tournament.
Lake Mills volleyball rolls over North Union
Lake Mills 3, North Union 0
The Lake Mills volleyball team swept North Union 3-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 18-4 overall and 6-0 in the Top of Iowa West.
The Bulldogs took the first set 25-8, then won the second set 25-13, followed by a 25-17 win in the third set that clinched the match.
Senior Megan Groe led the Bulldogs with 9 kills on the night, and also contributed 4 service aces while hitting 14-of-16 serves.
Senior Jessica Gasteiger led the team with 23 assists, and hit 15-of-17 serves with 5 service aces.
The Bulldogs play Saturday at the Nevada tournament.
Mason City volleyball falls to Marshalltown in five sets
The Mason City volleyball team really wanted to make a statement on Senior Night.
The Mohawks have played some solid, competitive volleyball this season, but coach Curt Klaahsen knows that his team is far better than their record may indicate after a recent skid that has seen the Mohawks drop 12 of their last 14 matches.
On Tuesday, Mason City played like it had something to prove and took another Class 5A opponent, Marshalltown, to the brink before falling 3-2.
Set scores were 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 20-25 and 15-6 for the Bobcats.
“We’ve got such a great group,” Klaahsen said. “Senior Night is always an emotional night.”
The Mohawks had their chances to put the Bobcats away as two close sets got away.
The third set was the real difference as Mason City had three set points late, but Marshalltown fought all of them off and then closed the set out with back-to-back ace serves.
A strong start to the fourth set gave the Mohawks some hope, but the Bobcats were much more aggressive at the opening of the final set and were able to close out the match.
Grace Tobin, one of the Mohawk seniors honored on the evening, had a huge match as she came up with 26 kills and six ace serves.
Senior setter Cassie Sievers had 37 assists and was 19-for-19 serving with five aces.
Sievers entered the match with 189 of 199 successful serves for a .950 percentage.
Emma Hollander provided some offensive support with 14 kills.
“We still can learn and grow and get better,” Klaahsen said. “This isn’t the end of the season.”
The Mohawks (8-17) look to finish the regular season on a high note as they host their own tournament on Saturday before traveling to Fort Dodge on Tuesday.
Area roundup
Lake Mills 3, Forest City 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team captured the Top of Iowa West conference title on Tuesday, with a three-set sweep of Forest City. The Bulldogs captured the title for the 17th time in the past 18 years, with the only exception being the 2018 season.
"I'm feeling awesome," head coach Jim Boehmer said. "Forest City is Forest City, and they're always good. I've been in this conference since 1991, ... and we know it's going to run through them. It is a big win, and this enthusiasm is out of respect for their program."
The match was competitive, and the gym bubbled with excitement from both crowds. The game began with a tight first set. Lake Mills got out to a 17-13 lead over the Indians, but Forest City went on a seven-point run to take a 20-17 lead.
Forest City came within one point of a set victory, at 24-22, but Lake Mills tied it at 25-25, eventually taking a 28-26 victory. In set two, Lake Mills won handily, by a 25-11 score.
In the final set, the Bulldogs had a 24-17 lead, poised for match point. The Indians went on run, pulling within one point at 24-23. But Lake Mills got the deciding point, and the team and student section rushed the court to celebrate.
"We hit a lot stronger than normally do," senior Megan Groe said. "Sometimes we play a little more scared and roll more balls. I think we had really good defense. We got to more balls than we normally get to, and we played really well together."
The Bulldogs will play again next Tuesday, in a tournament at Nashua-Plainfield. With a conference championship in their pocket, Boehmer said the next goal is to get to 30 wins.
"We want to get to 30," Boehmer said. "We have 22 wins now, and nine more matches. We've got some work to do, because we've got some great teams on our schedule. If we don't get it regular season, we've got to try to get it in the postseason."
Mason City swimming dominates Southeast Polk in final home match
It has been a peculiar meet season for the Mason City girls swimming team.
The Mohawks hosted just their second dual meet of the season on Tuesday, but it was also a Senior Night that marked their final home appearance.
Mason City made the most of its evening as Mohawk swimmers won all three relays and 6-of-8 individual events in a 68-25 win over Southeast Polk.
“It seems like we were on the road a lot,” Mason City coach Marten Van Ausdall said. “The girls never complained. They just took it in stride.”
A pair of seniors, sisters Paige and Madison Braun, figured heavily in the scoring on a night that saw 18 personal records.
The Brauns teamed with Nia Litterer and Taylor Halverson to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:58.76.
Jenna Braun, a freshman, joined her senior sisters and Kate Edgerton for a win in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.05, and Jenna Braun, Paige Braun, Litterer and Edgerton claimed the 400 freestyle relay by more than 18 seconds with their time 3:58.79.
Madison Braun won two individual events – the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, Paige Braun won the 50 freestyle and Jenna Braun took the 200 freestyle.
Litterer and Halverson also won individual events as they took the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle, respectively.
The Mohawks also landed six second-place finishes, including two by Amanda Schuessler.
Mason City travels to Fort Dodge on Tuesday for the final dual meet on its schedule before opening the tournament portion of the schedule with the conference tournament at Marshalltown on Oct. 24.
Clear Lake volleyball falls to Iowa Falls-Alden
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clear Lake 1
The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Iowa Falls-Alden in four sets on Thursday night, as the Lions dropped their third straight match.
The Lions dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-18, and 25-16, and then won the third frame by a close score of 25-22. In the fourth set, Clear Lake lost by that same score. The Lions are now 7-14 on the season. They will play again on Saturday in a tournament at Mason City.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball beats Rockford in five sets
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Rockford 2
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat Rockford in five sets on Thursday, as the Cardinals won a hard-fought battle to 9-11 on the season.
Junior Morgan Ryerson led the way for G-H-V with 12 kills, seven digs, and three aces. Sophomore Chloe Frank and junior Erica Eenhuis were close behind, with nine kills apiece. Eenhuis also contributed 13 digs to the effort.
The loss was Rockford's eighth straight defeat, while the Cardinals win was their third straight victory. G-H-V will play again on Tuesday, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Belmond-Klemme beats North Union in five tight sets
Belmond-Klemme 3, North Union 2
The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team beat North Union in five hard-fought sets on Thursday night, as the Broncos squeaked out a victory to win their sixth match of the season.
The Broncos lost the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-13, but stormed back in the final three frames, winning 25-20, 25-21, and 15-13.
The Broncos will play on Saturday in a tournament at Mason City.
Bishop Garrigan falls in four sets to Newell-Fonda
Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 1
The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team fell in four sets to Newell-Fonda on Thursday night. The Golden Bears won the first set 25-20, and dropped the final three frames by scores of 25-20, 25-20, and 25-22.
Senior Katie Noonan led the way for the Golden Bears with 14 kills, along with an impressive 21 digs. Senior Maddie Meister had a team-high 31 digs. With the loss, Garrigan fell to 17-10 on the season. The team will play again next Thursday, at Humboldt.
Riceville volleyball continues tough season with loss to Clarksville
Clarksville 3, Riceville 2
The Riceville volleyball team continued its tough season with a five-set loss to Clarksville. Riceville won the first and third sets, 25-19 and 25-18, but the other three sets 25-18, 25-21, and 15-11.
Freshman Libby Miller had a team-high 19 kills in the game, and junior Rylie Dunn had every one of the Wildcats 39 assists.
Riceville is 0-17 on the season. The team will play again on Saturday, against Kee.
Mason City football falls in close game to Des Moines East
Des Moines East 17, Mason City 13
The Mason City football team lost a close game at Des Moines East on Friday night, as the Mohawks lost by their closest margin yet in a 17-13 loss.
The loss dropped the Mohawks to 0-7 on the season. They will play next Friday at Johnston, in the final road game of the season.
'Unfinished business' motivates Clear Lake as postseason nears
With snow flurries in the air and a fierce wind making the night bitingly cold for the fans in the stands, the No. 2 Clear Lake Lions walloped the Forest City Indians, 35-0, on Friday night.
The Lions are known for their offensive might, but for the past few weeks, the defense has been the star of the show.
Clear Lake held the Indians to just 52 offensive yards, with the Indians running the ball 31 times for -6 yards, completing five passes for 58 yards.
The Lions also sacked Forest City quarterback Riley Helgeson six times, as Clear Lake posted its third straight shutout.
“Our defense continues to show up and give our offense the ball in great field position,” head coach Jared DeVries said. “We’ve just got to clean up things on offense. This was tough conditions tonight, but the kids played hard.”
While most of the attention went to the dominant defensive effort, the Lions offense did manage to put together several impressive drives.
On the opening drive, the Lions went 85 yards for score, with Jaden O’Brien-Green running the ball into the end-zone from the six yard line. O'Brien-Green finished the game with 24 rushes for 98 yards.
After holding the Indians to a three-and-out, the Lions went up 14-0, as senior Mitchell Raber caught a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the game, senior Kody Kearns caught a 56-yard touchdown catch, and sophomore Jagger Schmitt scored on a four-yard run.
Quarterback Jaylen DeVries was 7-of-18 passing, with 127 yards, and was sacked three times.
At one point late in the game, DeVries was slow to get up after a particularly hard hit. While he took his time getting to his feet, DeVries was okay after the game.
“It feels fine,” he said. “I took a hard hit and landed pretty hard on my chest, but I was fine.”
As one of the top-ranked teams in their class, the Lions appear able to counteract any weaknesses that arise.
When the passing game falters, the running backs step up. When both fail, DeVries takes the ball himself, as he did on an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of Friday's game.
And on night when the offense wasn't its usual self, the defense stepped up and get it done.
"It takes all of us to win," Jaylen said. "Tonight wasn't a very good night offensively, ... but it's hard not to win when the defense posts a shutout for the third straight game."
At this point in the season, the Lions are the team to beat in North Iowa. At No. 2 in the 2A ranking, entering the final two games of the regular season, they look poised for a deep postseason run.
After being left out of the postseason last year despite a 7-2 record, the Lions are ready to prove they belong among Iowa's best.
"We still have unfinished business," Jaylen DeVries said. "Our goal is to win the state championship. We've played good for seven weeks, but we have to take it one game at a time. We need to win every week."
For the coach, the 2018 snub is most definitely a motivator this season. But as he has said all season long, his Lions are not looking to the future.
"It's about unfinished business," coach DeVries said, echoing his quarterback's words. "But we don't look at the postseason. That's not what we're about. We're focusing on the play at hand. We want to be in the present, and to be in that play.
"That stuff is still so down the road, we can't see that."
The Lions will play again next Friday, at New Hampton.
West Hancock football pounds rival West Fork
BRITT | The West Hancock football team has risen to the top of the Class A rankings and has put up some prodigious offensive numbers along the way.
Still, coach Mark Sanger and the Eagles’ coaching staff has been able to keep the Eagles grounded and focused on just one game at a time – the next game.
On Friday, West Hancock faced a surprising West Fork team that not only entered with a 4-2 overall record, but the Warhawks were tied with the Eagles atop the district standings.
West Hancock, though, was more than prepared for the next game in line as the Eagles built a 54-0 halftime lead and demolished West Fork 62-0.
“Our guys have goals. They prepare hard during the week,” Sanger said. “They were ready for homecoming.”
The Eagles wasted little time in establishing dominance as they stuffed the Warhawks’ opening drive and then went 54 yards in two plays for their first score of the night.
West Hancock had four touchdowns in the first quarter alone, and none of the scoring drives lasted more than two plays.
All four of the scoring plays were at least 25 yards in length.
The Eagles added 26 points on four more touchdowns in the second quarter, and with a running clock to start the second half, both teams turned the game over to the reserves.
Tate Hagen enjoyed a huge night despite not taking the field at all after halftime.
The senior fullback carried the ball 10 times for 185 yards and surpassed the 1,000 rushing yard mark on the season.
Hagen rushed for three scores on carries of 44, 25 and 26 yards and added a fourth touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Hagen has scored 150 points on the season.
Cole Kelly added 88 yards on just three carries and two scores as the Eagles racked up more than 350 yards of total offense in the first half alone.
West Hancock (7-0) can take a big step toward an outright district title on Friday when it travels To Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire.
West Fork (4-3) returns home on Friday for a matchup against Bishop Garrigan.
Hampton-Dumont football shut out by Iowa Falls-Alden
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont 0
The Hampton-Dumont football team lost its third straight game on Friday night, as the Bulldogs were shut out by Iowa Falls-Alden, 21-0.
The loss pushed Hampton-Dumont's record to 1-6 on the season. The Bulldogs will finish up their road schedule next week with a game at Crestwood.
Algona football dominates Estherville Lincoln Central
Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
The Algona Bulldogs took down the Midgets by a score of 48-7 on Friday night, as the Bulldogs continued to dominate their opponents this season.
With the win, Algona improved to 7-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will play their final regular season road game Friday at Spirit Lake.
Osage football beats North Butler for third straight win
Osage 27, North Butler 0
After a tough 0-4 start to the season, the Osage football team seems to have found its stride. With a 27-0 win over North Butler on Friday night, the Green Devils snagged their third straight dominating win.
Senior Zach Williams carried the ball 20 times for 73 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Collin Muller completed only 11 of his 29 pass attempts, but still passed for 186 yards.
Senior Thor Maakestad was the leading receiver, catching the ball three times for 69 yards. Connor Tabbert caught the ball three times for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Owen Muller caught a touchdown pass as well.
On defense, the Green Devils managed three sacks, two from senior Noah Sletten and a third from sophomore Noah O'Malley.
The Green Devils will finish up the regular season with a pair of home games. The first one will be on Friday, against Lake Mills. North Butler will play on the road next week, at Denver.
Central Springs football beats Nashua-Plainfield by 10
Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10
The Central Springs football team beat Nashua-Plainfield by 10 points on Friday night, as the Panthers snapped their two-game losing streak.
With the win, Central Springs improved to 3-4 on the season. The Panthers will play on the road next week, at South Winneshiek.
Saint Ansgar run game explodes in blowout of South Winneshiek
Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek 14
Time and time again, Saint Ansgar hands the ball off to one of its multiple star running backs. And time and time again, the Saints dominate the competition. Two running backs went over 200 yards on the ground for the Saints on Friday, in a 49-14 win at South Winneshiek.
Quarterback Cade Duckert threw the ball only three times, as his halfbacks took control. Junior Ryan Cole had a team-high 220 yards on 16 carries, while scoring three touchdowns in the process. Senior Jack Sievert took the rock 41 times, and ran the ball 212 yards, with four touchdowns.
With an undefeated 7-0 record, Saint Ansgar is on its way to a district championship. The Saints will play at home next Friday against Newman Catholic.
Newman Catholic football blown out by Grundy Center
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic 0
The Newman Catholic football team was on the receiving end of a blowout loss at home on Friday night, as the Knights fell to Grundy Center by six touchdowns.
The loss dropped the Knights to 2-5 on the season. They will have another tough game next week, as they travel to Saint Ansgar to take on the undefeated Saints.
Rockford football takes down Tripoli
Rockford 38, Tripoli 20
The Rockford football team beat Tripoli by 18 points on Friday, as the Warriors improved their record to 5-2 on the season. Junior quarterback Will Bushbaum was 7-of-18 through the air, for 119 yards, but most of the Warriors damage came on the ground.
Bushbaum ran the ball 19 times for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Gavin Reicks took the rock 18 times for 62 yards and a score. Junior Justice Jones, and seniors Mark Johnson and Brett Hansen all caught touchdown passes.
On defense, the Warriors managed four sacks, along with three interceptions.
Rockford will play at home next Friday, against Riceville.
Northwood-Kensett football blows out Janesville
Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19
The Northwood-Kensett football team walloped Janesville on Friday night by a 41-19 score, for the Vikings fifth win of the season.
Sophomore Kyle Nichols led the way on offense for the Vikings, running the ball 22 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Caden Schrage took the ball 17 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Tyler Miller scored one.
Schrage continued his absolutely dominating year on defense, snagging one interception for his 11th on the season, best in the state.
The Vikings will play next Friday, at Tripoli.
Lake Mills football loses to Aplington-Parkersburg
Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
The Lake Mills football team fell by a 26-7 score on Friday night, as the Bulldogs' offense could only manage a single touchdown against the Falcons.
The loss was Lake Mills' third of the season. The Bulldogs are now 4-3 on the season, and will play next Friday at Osage.
Belmond-Klemme beats GT/RA for fifth win
Belmond-Klemme 14, GT/RA 6
The Belmond-Klemme football team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 14-6 win over GT/RA on Friday night.
Senior Jaace Weidermann led the Broncos with 98 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run. Junior Jordan Meyer finished with 25 yards, with a touchdown.
Through the air, Nicholas Jenison finished with a team-high four receptions for 70 yards.
On defense, junior Jayden Warren had two sacks, while sophomore Tate Sander had an interception.
Belmond-Klemme will finish up its home schedule next Friday, with a game against North Union.
Riceville crushes North Iowa
Riceville 59, North Iowa 14
The Riceville football team dismantled North Iowa by a score of 59-14 on Friday, for the Wildcats' fourth win of the season.
Since their 34-30 win in the opener against West Bend-Mallard, the Bison have gone 0-6. They have a tough game next Friday, as they host undefeated Don Bosco. Riceville will play next week at Rockford.
Bishop Garrigan football snaps losing streak
Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12
The Bishop Garrigan football team beat North Union by 26 points on Friday, as the Golden Bears snapped a two-game losing streak, and earned their fourth win of the season.
Garrigan will travel to West Fork on Friday for its final road game of the year.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football wins low-scoring game
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0
Fans of offensive football went home sorely disappointed on Friday night, as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura beat Southeast Valley by a score of 3-0.
Quarterback Landon Dalbeck went only 3-of-11 through the air for 26 yards, though he still managed to put points on the board. Dalbeck kicked a 27-yard field goal to break the scoreless tie. Incredibly, that kick was enough for a Cardinals' victory.
With the win, the Cardinals improved to 4-3 on the season. They will play at home next week against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Charles City football falls to Independence
Independence 30, Charles City 7
The Charles City football team lost to Independence by a score of 30-7 on Friday, the Comets' third straight loss, as they fell to 2-5 on the season.
The Comets will play their final two games of the season at home, beginning next week against West Delaware.
Three Mason City cross country runners medal in North Linn meet
The Mason City cross country team is starting to peak at the right time, in the words of their head coach Tyler Ketelsen. On Saturday, in a meet at North Linn High School, the Mohawks saw three of their runners medal, finishing in the top 20 in their respective races.
On the girls side, senior Hannah Thomas finished 16th overall in the varsity race, with a time of 20:45.8. The girls team finished eighth overall.
The boys team finished third overall, as junior Christian Rodriguez and senior Luke Mulholland both had spectacular races.
Mulholland finished 20th overall with a seaon best time of 17:45.1. Rodriguez ran a 16:54.1, five seconds off his season best, but still good enough for a fourth place finish.
The Mohawks will compete again on Thursday, at the conference meet in Marshalltown.
NIACC splits on day two of Iowa Central Tournament
NIACC 3, Williston State 1
NDSCS 3, NIACC 1
The NIACC volleyball team split its two matches on Saturday, in day two of the Iowa Central Tournament. The Trojans beat Williston State in four sets, as they lost the first frame, 25-17, and then won each of the final three sets by scores of 26-24, 25-14, and 28-26.
In the second game, the Trojans lost in four sets to NDSCS. They won the first set, 25-22, and then lost the final three by scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 25-11.
Kennedy Meister led the way on offense for the Trojans, finishing with 33 kills on the day, along with six aces, 35 digs, and two blocks. Becca Steffen finished the day with 43 assists and 29 digs.
We had a very strong defense today but struggled to out together points along the way," coach Chris Brandt said. "This was probably our hardest tournament so f,r and good experience for the team as they had to play with tremendous grit to keep going."
