{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake Wellness Center

Atura Architecture of Clear Lake has created this conceptual drawing to show where a wellness center could be built south of the Clear Lake High School gym. 

The City of Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Community School District have launched an online survey to determine whether the public feels there's a need for a wellness center in the community.

City and school officials have been exploring a partnership to build a wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym since August.

“The intent of the survey is not to be ‘scientific’ in scope, but rather to continue to provide the city with as much public input and opinion as possible in evaluating the need for an indoor health, wellness and recreation center,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “We will leave it live for a couple weeks and hope to have strong community interest in participating.”

The online survey’s launch on the city’s and school’s websites Monday comes after three listening posts were held in September to gather public input on the project.

“The survey is the second step in our effort to engage the community as much as we can reasonably,” Flory said.

Clear Lake wellness center listening post 2

A crowd gathered at Clear Lake City Hall to learn more about the proposed wellness center for the community and to give their suggestions during a listening post on Sept. 11.

The school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place.

Ideas for the center include additional gym space, a walking track, meeting space for seniors, exercise classes like yoga and an indoor swimming pool.

Officials anticipate both the city and the school would need to pass bond issues for the wellness center to be built.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the way the state law works, the earliest a bond election could be held is in March 2020. After that there wouldn’t be another opportunity for such an election until September 2020, which means construction could not begin until 2021.

For residents interested in taking the survey, it can be found on www.cityofclearlake.com or www.clearlakeschools.org.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

North Iowa sports roundup: Clear Lake defense continues to shine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments