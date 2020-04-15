Take a virtual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright houses around the country
Take a virtual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright houses around the country

Stockman House

Frank Lloyd Wright's Stockman House is an example of Prairie School architecture.

 JEFF HEINZ,The Globe Gazette

Mason City has a good number of architectural gems, among its most highly boastworthy: The Historic Park Inn downtown and the Stockman House, both designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

While both structures are ordinarily open for regular tours, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced tours to remain postponed until further notice.

While it may be a little while before you can tour these two local buildings again, along with Mason City's historic district, here are some virtual tours Frank Lloyd Wright buildings to tide you over until then. 

Gordon House — Silverton, Oregon

View this post on Instagram

We're excited to share with you a virtual tour of The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park as part of a social media initiative in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Frank Lloyd Wright's Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Each week we'll share a video tour of another site, highlighting the importance of preserving these landmarks. The Ebsworth Park home is "notable not only for its architectural integrity, but for retaining its original Wright-designed furnishings and fabrics. With a floor plan composed of two intersecting parallelograms, it is considered one of Wright’s most geometrically complex homes. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its significance in American architecture." - - - - - @flw_ebsworthpark @wrighttaliesin @flwunitytemple #WrightVirtualVisits #preservingwhatswright #franklloydwright #flw #usonian #wrightsites #ebsworthpark #missouri #virtualtour #stayhomesavelives #inthistogether #shelterinplace

A post shared by The Gordon House (@the_gordon_house) on

Taliesen West — Scottsdale, Arizona

Hollyhock House — Los Angeles, California

Unity Temple — Oak Park, Illinois

View this post on Instagram

@flwunitytemple takes us on a virtual tour of the beautiful Unity Temple in Oak Park, IL. #wrightvirtualvisits

A post shared by Emil Bach House (@emilbachhouse) on

Westcott House — Springfield, Ohio

SAMARA - John E. Christian House -- West Lafayette, Indiana

View this post on Instagram

Take a look at this virtual visit to the exterior of Samara! #wrightvirtualvisits #franklloydwright #samarahouse #usonian

A post shared by Graycliff (@flwgraycliff) on

Frank Lloyd Wright buildings aren't the only architectural gems in Mason City; take a video tour of the Egloff house here, designed by architect E. Richard Cone:

