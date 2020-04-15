Take a virtual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright houses around the country

Mason City has a good number of architectural gems, among its most highly boastworthy: The Historic Park Inn downtown and the Stockman House, both designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
While both structures are ordinarily open for regular tours, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced tours to remain postponed until further notice.
While it may be a little while before you can tour these two local buildings again, along with Mason City's historic district, here are some virtual tours Frank Lloyd Wright buildings to tide you over until then.
Gordon House — Silverton, Oregon
We're excited to share with you a virtual tour of The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park as part of a social media initiative in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Frank Lloyd Wright's Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Each week we'll share a video tour of another site, highlighting the importance of preserving these landmarks. The Ebsworth Park home is "notable not only for its architectural integrity, but for retaining its original Wright-designed furnishings and fabrics. With a floor plan composed of two intersecting parallelograms, it is considered one of Wright’s most geometrically complex homes. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its significance in American architecture." - - - - - @flw_ebsworthpark @wrighttaliesin @flwunitytemple #WrightVirtualVisits #preservingwhatswright #franklloydwright #flw #usonian #wrightsites #ebsworthpark #missouri #virtualtour #stayhomesavelives #inthistogether #shelterinplace
Taliesen West — Scottsdale, Arizona
As we stay “Safer at Home” here in Los Angeles, Jeff Goodman @wrighttaliesin shares a look at the Garden Room, a space for living and entertaining at Wright's winter home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Like Hollyhock House, it has a phenomenal fireplace that takes inspiration from the site and natural landscape. #WrightVirtualVisits @wrighttaliesin @culture_la @barnsdallpark
Hollyhock House — Los Angeles, California
As we are all sheltering in our homes, our friends at @hollyhockhouse give us a #WrightVirtualVisits tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Los Angeles commission. Please be sure to follow their page on Facebook for more pictures and videos, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter too: https://www.facebook.com/officialhollyhockhouse/ https://www.instagram.com/hollyhockhouse/
Unity Temple — Oak Park, Illinois
@flwunitytemple takes us on a virtual tour of the beautiful Unity Temple in Oak Park, IL. #wrightvirtualvisits
Westcott House — Springfield, Ohio
Fallingwater Director Justin Gunther shares a video from his personal archive with Marta Wojcik at the Westcott House. In these difficult times, we can all get some comfort from the beauty found in the places we care about the most. Since Fallingwater is closed to the public and Justin can't share the interior with you in person, he's giving us a glimpse of the exterior of the house and landscape. He looks forward to having Fallingwater back open for you to experience in person soon. For more info, Fallingwater.org. #Fallingwater #WrightVirtualVisits #westcotthouse #franklloydwright #franklloydwrighthouse #architecturetour #architecture
SAMARA - John E. Christian House -- West Lafayette, Indiana
A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Los Angeles just sold for $18 million.
Frank Lloyd Wright buildings aren't the only architectural gems in Mason City; take a video tour of the Egloff house here, designed by architect E. Richard Cone:
