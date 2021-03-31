More sticks than someone can, well, shake a stick at.

Thanks to the recent addition of a stick library to the Belmond Bark Park, dogs and dog owners in the area now have plenty of resources to play fetch with.

According to Dawn Barkema, who sits on a committee for the Belmond Bark Park and has a cocker spaniel/poodle mix named Marley, the idea to have a receptacle for storing sticks at the park came about from a brainstorming session with her fellow board members.

"I had an idea to contact our local high school shop teacher and said, 'Is this something you or the kids could make for us?'" Barkema said.

To make that idea a reality, David Butler, who runs industrial technology classes at Belmond-Klemme, repurposed wood from old school bleachers to create the stick library. "I was just told what to make," he said via email about the process.

Barkema joked that, as a tribute to where the stick library came from there is still a wad of gum stuck underneath it. Barkema said the library was actually finished by the start of this past winter but she and her fellow board member Connie Mattison decided that it would be better to debut in the springtime.

Which they did a little more than a week ago.

The Belmond Bark Park itself took about 18 months to plan and construct and only opened in summer 2020. When it did open, organizers had a small party and invited people to come out with their dogs. Now, when people want to bring their dogs, Mattison said that they can plan play dates with other owners through the Belmond Bark Park Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to her, the committee managed to raise about $65,000 for the project from a plethora of sources.

"I think we did over 20 fundraisers and applied for 17 grants, probably," Mattison said. "We had many fundraisers in town so the Belmond people really helped out too," Barkema echoed.

As for the land, Barkema said that MaxYield donated about 1.5 acres for the Belmond Bark Park property.

"I’m happy with the way Belmond helped us out," she said.

Barkema shared that early on into the Belmond Bark Park being open, they actually ran out of tennis balls for people to use. That wasn't the case for very long.

"We’ve got probably 75 tennis balls," Mattison said.

For the future, Barkema and Mattison said that there are still projects to do before the Belmond Bark Park can be considered complete.

"One of our last things we hope to do is add two shade structures," Mattison said. "One is for the big dog area and one is for the little dog area. It gets hot down there."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.