Swimmer's itch can turn an afternoon of fun into a uncomfortable, itchy few days. Know what your risks are and how you can treat a case of swimmer's itch, should you be so unlucky.

Swimmer's itch is a skin rash that can appear within minutes, or up to two days after swimming or wading in infected water. It looks like small pimples or blisters and can be accompanied by tingling, burning or itching. Just like with chicken pox, scratching can lead to secondary bacterial infection.

The cause of swimmer's itch are parasites known as schistosomes. There are lots of different species of schistosomes and each has a preferred host, usually birds like geese and ducks or small mammals like muskrats and raccoons.

The larval form of these flatworms is known as a cercaria. Cercariae can burrow into the skin of a person, but the larvae soon die. This triggers an allergic reaction in the skin.

Swimmer's itch is common in bodies of water worldwide, and is spread when the eggs of the parasite are dropped into bodies of water, usually through an animal's waste. The eggs hatch in water and become free moving and capable of burrowing into skin. It is most common during the summer swimming season.

Snails are common hosts to the cercariae. Swimmer's itch infection is most common in shallow, marshy areas with lots of vegetation. It's an ideal home for the snail, and therefore parasites are abundant. Seek out open, sandy beaches, and be aware that snails and their parasites live comfortably in shallow water.

Swimmer's itch can not be transferred from person to person, and there are ways to protect yourself.

Check for posted signs on bodies of water indicating the water quality levels. While Iowa DNR's beach conditions report does not indicate if swimmer's itch is present, it does track cyanobacteria outbreaks that could be deadly to pets and people.

Rinse off with clean water after swimming and towel dry. Children are more likely to be affected by swimmer's itch because they generally don't towel dry and prefer to play in shallow water. The rinsing and drying can dislodge parasites before they burrow in and cause a reaction.

If you contract swimmer's itch, be careful not to scratch as opening the blisters can allow infection into the skin. Treat the affected area with calamine lotion, corticoid itch relief cream or cool compresses. Baking soda paste or colloidal oatmeal baths can soothe uncomfortable skin, as well.

The welts from swimmer's itch last up to a week and can be treated at home. If your rash lasts longer than a week or is accompanied by increasing redness or pain, see a doctor for treatment.

The Iowa DNR has already received reports of swimmer's itch in Iowa waters. Be aware, be prepared and enjoy Iowa's beaches and banks.