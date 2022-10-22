Sweetwoods Tropical Grill offers taste of lūʻau in Garner

Garner is continuing to fill up its main street with new businesses; this time, with a restaurant.

Sweetwoods Tropical Grill, run by owners Joshua Hayes and Christina Martinez, opened its doors earlier this month, bringing a unique menu to its patrons.

The restaurant decided to create an eclectic menu featuring cuisines from Hawaii, Jamaica, Cuba, Barbados and the West Indies.

Hayes has worked in fine dining for roughly 18 years and has opened many restaurants for other people. During the pandemic, he decided that he wanted to open his own restaurant and bring tropical cuisine to those who did not have access to it.

“Why make a burger when you have 17 burger places next to you?” Hayes said. “I just wanted something that was fresh, that was unique, something that gave a memorable thought.”

The owners hope to create a sense of nostalgia for those who vacationed in tropical areas and wish to eat that style of food again.

“It’s not going to be identical or exact; I’m not in Jamaica, but as close as I can get to authentic, I do,” said Hayes. “I outsource products from different countries for that reason.”

Hayes cooks and smokes the meat over an open flame, and the pair believes the loco moco, jerk chicken, Cubano sandwich and fish and shrimp tacos will be the most popular products.

“Tropical-influenced cuisine seems to be something that brings memories back for those who have been on vacation, so I want to try to replicate that for people that are stuck in not-so-tropical places,” said Hayes. “Bring the lūʻau to their door, basically.”