Swearing-in ceremony to be held at Mason City Fire Department on Friday

The Mason City Fire Department will host a swearing-in ceremony this Friday at 2 p.m. at the fire station.
Rev. Ken Gehling will be recognized as chaplain and Captain Dave Orr, Lieutenant Neil Maki and Firefighter/EMT Dillon Anderson will be sworn in.
"Please feel free to stop by and congratulate our staff," a release from the Mason City Fire Department said, "and let us know if you would like additional time to talk to any of the members before the ceremony."
