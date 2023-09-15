Tony Award-winning actress Sutton Foster was welcomed warmly to Mason City on Thursday, being presented the ceremonial key to the city by Mayor Bill Schickel before delivering a dazzling performance at the North Iowa Community Auditorium as a part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series presented by First Citizens Bank of Mason City.

Foster recently starred in the 2022 Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” portraying the lead role of Marian the Librarian alongside Hugh Jackson’s Professor Harold Hill.

“You’ve carried our beloved Meredith Willson’s creation to new heights,” said Schickel. “The pride we feel in you, Sutton, can not be overstated. Your visit to the real River City, USA, serves as a testament to the magic and transformative power of the arts, which we love here in River City.”

“The Music Man” composer Meredith Willson’s boyhood home and life in Mason City inspired his work that opened to instant success on Broadway in 1957.

The revival, which was nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, gave Willson’s words and music a breath of new life 65 years after they were written, according to Variety, in a show described as “vintage Broadway, but gussied up in grand, glorious style.” The show shattered box-office records for a revival of a musical, grossing $163 million before it closed in January.

During her visit, Foster got a chance to walk on the Meredith Willson historic footbridge, which served as inspiration for the musical’s climactic love scene, before touring the restored Meredith Willson boyhood home, the Mason City Public Library and The Music Man Square, where she was bestowed a ceremonial key to the city by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel.

Foster and the gathered crowd were then treated to a performance from Mason City High School seniors Brynn Christianson, Maggie Gerritts and Annemarie Hansen, who sang Willson’s “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You.”

“It’s an honor to be here, I’m actually a bit overwhelmed walking through (The) Music Man Square. It was a pretty special year of my life, to be able to be a part of “The Music Man” on Broadway, and it really means a lot to be here.”

In her portrayal of Marian Paroo, Foster brought “a gift for physical humor and comic timing in addition to nifty tap dancing and a gorgeous voice,” in the Associated Press’ review.

Schickel was among a group of Mason Cityans who attended “The Music Man” last year, where he similarly presented a ceremonial key to the city to the entire cast of the production. Pat Blanchard of Mason City also attended the Broadway show, and she was impressed with Foster’s performance; “She dazzled us,” Blanchard said.

Thursday evening’s performance, where Foster was accompanied on piano by Michael Rafter, included, of course, several tunes from “The Music Man”, but also of standards like “Anything Goes” and “Que Sera Sera” along with selections from her previous roles in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Little Women,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Shrek The Musical,” “Anything Goes,” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Foster confessed to the audience that “Goodnight, My Someone” from “The Music Man” was hers and her daughter’s bedtime song long before she was ever cast as Marian.

Foster, who recently wrote a book entitled “Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life,” at one point sat down, brought out a white tote bag and began to crochet as she sang.

“It’s my favorite thing to do. Sit. Talk. Crochet. Sing. When I was a little girl, my mom wasn’t a crocheter, she was a cross-stitcher,” Foster said.

“She would make all sorts of things. Christmas ornaments, bookmarks. She’s just passed away, but the things she made with her hands live on forever. If someone gives something to you, makes something for you, treasure it.”

Music and theater instructor Casey Tecklenburg of La Porte City said before the show “I love Sutton, I’ve seen and heard her all over,” he said. Tecklenburg has admired Foster’s work on TV and in recordings, but never had the opportunity to see a live show before Thursday. “It’s great when you get someone with this big of a name come to Mason City, and of course the star of “The Music Man” would deserve to be an honorary citizen.”

“With Mason City’s proud heritage as the home of Meredith Willson,” Mayor Schickel said, “having people like Sutton Foster here really solidifies our [support] of music and the arts.”

Foster concluded her performance and her visit to River City by singing Willson’s timeless ballad “Till There Was You,” then took her bow for the standing ovation from the crowd.