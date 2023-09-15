Related to this story

foster_01.JPG

foster_01.JPG

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel presents a ceremonial key to the city to actress Sutton Foster, who recently starred in the 2022 revival of “Th…

foster_02.JPG

foster_02.JPG

At Music Man Square, Sutton Foster signs autographs for Mason City High School choral students Brynn Christianson, Maggie Gerritts and Annemar…

foster_07.JPG

foster_07.JPG

Actress and singer Sutton Foster performs at the North Iowa Community Auditorium as a part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series …

foster_06.JPG

foster_06.JPG

Actress and singer Sutton Foster performs at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, as a part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series…

foster_03.JPG

foster_03.JPG

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel presents a ceremonial key to the city to actress Sutton Foster, who recently starred in the 2022 revival of “Th…

foster_05.JPG

foster_05.JPG

Actress and singer Sutton Foster performs at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, as a part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Help arrives in flood-stricken Derna from within and outside Libya