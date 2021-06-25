Sunny splash: high temps, low winds draw kids to water

Friday's mild winds led to a postponement of the Clear Lake Yacht Club 2021 regatta, but they made for perfect weather for Clear Lake's Casey Corth, 3, and Camden Stanerson, 2, of Waterloo, to pal around on the splash pad at City Beach.

Forecast thunderstorms missed the area Thursday night, but AccuWeather notes an 80% chance of storms to move into North Iowa over the weekend.

The rain will likely be a welcome sight to Iowa farmers, as hot, dry conditions have persisted, leaving much of the state in a drought.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.