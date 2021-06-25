 Skip to main content
Sunny splash: high temps, low winds draw kids to water
Clear Lake - regatta

Sailboats were docked Friday afternoon as low winds delayed the Clear Lake Yacht Club regatta.

 Lisa Grouette
Corth Splash Pad

Casey Corth, 3, of Clear Lake, runs through a sprinkler at the City Beach Splash Pad on Friday.

Friday's mild winds led to a postponement of the Clear Lake Yacht Club 2021 regatta, but they made for perfect weather for Clear Lake's Casey Corth, 3, and Camden Stanerson, 2, of Waterloo, to pal around on the splash pad at City Beach.

Forecast thunderstorms missed the area Thursday night, but AccuWeather notes an 80% chance of storms to move into North Iowa over the weekend.

Camden - Splash Pad

Camden Stanerson, 2, of Waterloo, runs through a hangs out at a frog sprinkler at the City Beach Splash Pad on Friday.

The rain will likely be a welcome sight to Iowa farmers, as hot, dry conditions have persisted, leaving much of the state in a drought.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Worst of drought persists despite rains
Iowa & The Midwest

Worst of drought persists despite rains

  • Updated

For some Iowa farmers, much-needed weekend storms held the hope of a fabled billion-dollar rain that drenched their fields — but drought-parched regions in crop-rich northern counties got little or nothing from skies that never delivered.

