Sunday shooting leads to charges in Mason City

MASON CITY -- One man is in jail after an altercation that escalated to gunfire Sunday night, Mason City police say.

Dave Obregon, age 39, of Mason City, was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and failure to appear on a warrant out of Cerro Gordo County.

He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail pending a future court appearance.

Mason City Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 19th Street Southeast and South Massachusetts Avenue. Upon arriving, officers identified the parties and vehicles involved. The parties were known to one another prior to the shooting.

Officers found two vehicles had been involved in a dispute that occurred while they were driving on city streets for several minutes prior to the shooting. Both vehicles were damaged, one from receiving gunfire and the other as shots were fired from it. A long gun was seized from one of the vehicles.

Officers subsequently served a search warrant at a residence, and a handgun was recovered. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.