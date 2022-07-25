Sunday shooting leads to charges in Mason City

Globe Gazette staff
MASON CITY -- One man is in jail after an altercation that escalated to gunfire Sunday night, Mason City police say.
Dave Obregon, age 39, of Mason City, was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and failure to appear on a warrant out of Cerro Gordo County.
He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail pending a future court appearance.
Mason City Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 19th Street Southeast and South Massachusetts Avenue. Upon arriving, officers identified the parties and vehicles involved. The parties were known to one another prior to the shooting.
Officers found two vehicles had been involved in a dispute that occurred while they were driving on city streets for several minutes prior to the shooting. Both vehicles were damaged, one from receiving gunfire and the other as shots were fired from it. A long gun was seized from one of the vehicles.
Officers subsequently served a search warrant at a residence, and a handgun was recovered. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.
Photos: Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park
072222-qc-nws-caves-03.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday in Maquoketa.
NIKOS FRAZIER, Quad-City Times
072222-qc-nws-caves-13.jpg
A Iowa Department of Natural Resources truck sits in a field near Maquoketa Caves State Park as police investigate a shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-12.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-11.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-14.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-09.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-10.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-05.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-07.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-08.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-06.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-04.jpg
An Iowa State Patrolman walks past a Maquoketa Caves State Park sign, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-02.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday in Maquoketa.
NIKOS FRAZIER, Quad-City Times
072222-qc-nws-caves-01.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park, Friday, in Maquoketa. Four people died Friday at the park. Three of those deaths were considered homicides, according to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.