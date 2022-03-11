Summit Carbon works towards easements with CG landowners over pipeline

Summit Carbon Solutions is in the midst of acquiring easements for its carbon capture pipeline slated to run through parts of Iowa.

Many landowners and residents in Iowa have grown concerned about certain aspects of Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express, which is is a carbon capture pipeline projected to span over 2,000 miles and run through five states.

In an attempt to ease those concerns, Summit Carbon held an informational Q&A session in Mason City on Thursday afternoon.

The route of the Midwest Carbon Express will span 705.3 of its 2,000 miles in Iowa, 27.98 miles of which will run through Cerro Gordo County, according to Summit Carbon. The pipeline will also run through parts of Hancock, Floyd, Franklin and Wright counties.

The Midwest Carbon Express will be using carbon capture to safely capture some of the carbon dioxide being produced by ethanol and agriculture facilities in the state, like Golden Grain Energy in Mason City, transport it through underground pipelines and safely store it more than a mile underground.

By redirecting it underground, the carbon dioxide can safely be stored while not harming the atmosphere.

One concern brought up by several of the approximately 30 landowners in attendance on Thursday brought into question the rights they have after signing an easement.

Jim Pirolli, Chief Commercial Officer for Summit Carbon Solutions, said that many of the concerns landowners have over the easements being offered can be explained away with more detailed conversations.

"There's quite a bit of misinformation out there about some of the key terms," Pirolli said. "There's a number of questions that come up, and there's a lot of landowners to engage. This is a long process."

Pirolli spoke specifically on what a landowner is agreeing to when signing an easement.

One of the more common confusions, according to Pirolli, is that Summit Carbon does not actually own the land in the easement, but rather the easement grants the company permission to build and maintain a carbon capture pipeline on the property.

Another common point of miscommunication, Pirolli said, is what Summit is allowed to build with this easement, with some believing Summit Carbon could build whatever they like on the property.

"We want to dispel that rumor," Pirolli said. "It is a single-use easement for us to build and install and operate a single pipeline. And the only thing that can be carried through there, based on the easement and our permit, is carbon dioxide."

Another topic brought up by several landowners was the use of eminent domain on the project.

If Summit Carbon's pipeline permit is approved by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), eminent domain could be granted under Iowa Code.

Pirolli on the topic of eminent domain didn't dismiss it as a possibility, but stated that Summit Carbon's goal is to construct all, or the majority, of the pipeline through voluntary easements.

The IUB’s statutes allow the board to grant the power of eminent domain to any “person” who successfully applies for a generating plant certificate, electric-line franchise, or pipeline permit, according to the IUB's website. The person does not have to be a public utility, as defined by law, but the project must serve a public purpose.

"I think we would consider that a tremendous victory and milestone without the use of eminent domain," Pirolli said. "Whether that's feasible or not I don't know, that's definitely our goal, but I think it's possible."

Emma Schmit, the chair of the Calhoun County Democrats, casted doubts over that possibility when speaking with the Globe Gazette last week, stating she believes Summit Carbon is struggling to obtain voluntary easements.

"Summit has an absurdly low number of easements, I think," Schmit said. "The support just really isn't there for them."

Concern on the rise over carbon capture pipelines in North Iowa Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the correct year in which Bruce Rastet…

This claim was dismissed by Pirolli, who said that thus far, Summit Carbon has somewhere around 15% of the easements required for the project in Iowa signed, which only a few months into the process Pirolli said is a very good number.

"It's a long process but we're moving forward," Pirolli said.

During the question and answer portion of the event, one landowner asked the room at large to raise their hands if they had signed a voluntary easement with Summit Carbon, as Pirolli asserted earlier in the event some in the room had.

None of the attendees raised their hands, but Pirolli was quick to try to dissuade participation in this stating that he thought doing so would not be "appropriate."

Pirolli said this meeting, and the several others like it that Summit Carbon is hosting across Iowa, have been largely successfully in its efforts to continue conversations with landowners, and clear up misconceptions about the easement process.

Moving forward, Pirolli doesn't anticipate a decision to be made on Summit Carbon's pipeline permit for approximately another year, but that won't have an impact on the timeline of the project.

Summit Carbon is slightly ahead of the other carbon capture pipeline proposed to coming to North Iowa, Navigator CO2 Ventures' Heartland Greenway, and is hoping to begin construction of its pipeline in quarter two of 2023, with an aim to have it partially operational by 2024.

The Heartland Greenway, which is the smaller of the two pipelines, is projected to run across 1,300 miles, but will also be more focused in Iowa than the Midwest Carbon Express.

An estimated 900 miles of the Heartland Greenway will run through Iowa and pass through parts of Franklin, Butler and Floyd counties.

Navigator hopes to file for its pipeline permit later this year and begin construction in 2024.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.