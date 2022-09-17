Suicide prevention month resources are available

The “Touched By Suicide” support group holds meetings the third Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1st United Methodist Church in Mason City. Although the group was formed many years ago it came under the leadership of Wendy Martinez in 2007.

Martinez considers herself to be a suicide survivor, someone who has learned to cope and heal after a person they loved committed suicide. For her, it was a brother. Her live-in partner lost a former partner as well.

“Until you walk in it directly you don’t realize how many have lost someone,” Martinez said. “It’s not a topic that comes up. It's a stigma. I know what it feels like. If I can help one person it is worth it.”

Besides leading the support group Martinez is the Board Chairperson/Treasurer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.org.) Through AFSP she has organized many community event in Mason City such as the Out of the Darkness Walk, the Couples Walk and the Ride to Fight Suicide.

“I’m just trying to create awareness and a place for people to come,” Martinez said.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) has claimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the nami.org website this organization is encouraging people to bring their voices together to advocate for better mental health care, including an effective crisis response system. 988 is the new nationwide number to quickly connect with support during a mental health, substance use and suicide crisis.

Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.