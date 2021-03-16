Study to plot future of Mason City Transit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ridership here is growing. Excluding the pandemic year of 2020 -- when nobody went anywhere, and certainly not on a public bus -- the number of riders has grown 5.6 percent since 2016, from 209,097 to 220,713.

It is also run almost entirely on federal and state money. Since 1996, according to city Finance Director Kevin Jacobson, Mason City has spent on average $45,000 of local taxpayer money on its transit system. That is on total expenditures topping $1.2 million in fiscal year 2020.

But there's always room for improvement.

"I don't like to ride the bus," said Jolene Hughes on Monday, as she waited for a ride to a doctor's appointment. "I would rather get a ride from someone."

