Study to plot future of Mason City Transit

Imagine a local transit system that changes in response to consumer demand, one that is tech-based and could involve, cars, vans or buses.
A system that evolves constantly as need arises.
Perhaps that's the future of Mason City Transit.
The city recently posted a seven-question survey on its site aimed primarily at people who don't currently use the system, said Dylan Schulte, the city's transit operations and safety manager.
"Our goal is to provide the most efficient and effective service," Schulte said. "We want to increase ridership while lowering costs."
The survey is part of a longer, comprehensive look at transportation in Mason City, the first since 2004. Bourne Consulting LLC, of Ames, is overseeing the study, at a maximum cost of $90,000, paid for with federal transportation money.
Other parts of the study include an historic look at ridership, a second survey starting at the end of this month aimed at system users, technology and infrastructure upgrades, and potential route changes to meet area growth and development.
Before the pandemic struck in March 2020, Mason City's transit system -- paratransit, fixed routes and the Midnight Express -- were bucking a trend of dwindling ridership in other similar-sized communities, according to Schulte.
Ridership here is growing. Excluding the pandemic year of 2020 -- when nobody went anywhere, and certainly not on a public bus -- the number of riders has grown 5.6 percent since 2016, from 209,097 to 220,713.
It is also run almost entirely on federal and state money. Since 1996, according to city Finance Director Kevin Jacobson, Mason City has spent on average $45,000 of local taxpayer money on its transit system. That is on total expenditures topping $1.2 million in fiscal year 2020.
But there's always room for improvement.
"I don't like to ride the bus," said Jolene Hughes on Monday, as she waited for a ride to a doctor's appointment. "I would rather get a ride from someone."
While most of the questions focus on why the participant doesn't use the service, one gauges interest in microtransit.
A buzzword among transit experts since 2015, microtransit refers to a technology-driven system that can include both fixed routes or organic ride-sharing. Private transit has already embraced microtransit (think Uber and Lyft), but public systems often still rely on big, expensive buses, set schedules and fixed routes that may not best serve a community. St. Louis began moving toward a microtransit-based model in 2018, according to an article in Governing magazine.