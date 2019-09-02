More than a quarter of those working in North Iowa are likely to change jobs for the right offer, while 7.5 percent are actively looking for a new job, according to a recent study.
Iowa Workforce Development estimates 26.6 percent of employed individuals in the region are likely to change their current employment status for another opportunity.
Of those workers, 28 percent are actively seeking other employment, according to the study.
A mismatch of skills and wage restrictions are probably the biggest reasons people want to find new jobs, according to Tim Fox, executive director of the Charles City Area Development Corporation.
He noted the Iowa Workforce Development study states 73 percent of employees in North Iowa, who are likely to switch jobs, have some education beyond high school.
The current median hourly wage in North Iowa is $15 an hour.
Around 66 percent of those who told surveyors they have jobs in the region but are likely to switch said making $18 an hour would attract them. That percentage grew to 75 percent for a job paying $20 an hour.
The percentage of those in the region who are considered underemployed by Iowa Workforce Development is 6 percent.
Of that group, nearly 5 percent reported they are in positions that do not meet their skill or education level or have worked for higher wages at their previous jobs.
Almost 1.5 percent indicated they are working fewer than 35 hours per week but desire more hours, while .3 percent are earning wages equal to less than the national poverty level and work 35 or more hours per week.
Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, said there's lots of reasons workers might consider switching jobs, but a big factor is "people are more open to changing careers than in the past."
Employees used to stay at one job for decades, but now the average span is three years, according to Schreck.
More than 9 percent of those surveyed in the Iowa Workforce Development study reported they are currently unemployed.
That's much higher than the unemployment rates per county calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, which range from just under 2 percent to around 3 percent in North Iowa.
However, those surveyed as part of the Iowa Workforce Development study. who reported they are unemployed. weren't asked follow-up questions to see if they meet the U.S. Department of Labor requirement of having actively looked for work in the prior four weeks.
You have free articles remaining.
Katie Lippold, data analyst for Iowa Workforce Development, said surveyors did ask those respondents if they were willing to accept employment if it were offered to them and if they are actively looking for work.
The percentage of those who answered yes to both those questions was 3.2 percent, which is only a little higher than the Department of Labor's unemployment rate, she said.
Schreck said so many employers in North Iowa are seeking workers that "most people who are looking (for jobs) should be able to find something."
He said for some it might be a matter of matching the skills they have to jobs that are available.
Around 38 percent of the individuals surveyed by Iowa Workforce Development who currently don't have a job but are likely to accept employment used to work in production, construction or material moving.
Almost 27 percent previously had service jobs, while another 10.5 percent formerly held clerical positions. A little more than 8 percent worked in sales.
Schreck said Iowa Workforce Development also looked at commuting patterns as part of its North Iowa labor study.
The outer edges of where employees live include the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area and some communities in southern Minnesota, including Albert Lea and Austin.
Schreck estimates anywhere from 1,000 to 1,300 people living outside of North Iowa are commuting into the region to work.
"It's pretty cool to see we have that kind of draw," he said.
However, economic development officials want those individuals to move to North Iowa instead of just work there, according to Schreck.
Iowa Workforce Development based its labor analysis for the North Iowa region on aggregated data from Mason City, Charles City, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Northwood and Osage studies.
The results were based on a total of 1,589 completed surveys.
Visit www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed for more data.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.