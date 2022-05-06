Students plant 100 trees on Monroe Avenue in Mason City

Kids of all ages could be seen working on Monroe Avenue and its adjacent streets on Wednesday, participating in Mason City's annual tree planting.

Mason City Street and Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren said 100 trees were planted on Wednesday. "I'd say it went pretty [well,] Berggren said."

Students began planting at 8:30 a.m. and worked into the afternoon. Planting started at the intersection of North Monroe Avenue and 12th Street Northwest and spread south to Highway 122, with planting on adjacent streets as well.

Students, along with 20 city staff, 10 teachers and a few local volunteers made their way through more between 12 and 20 city blocks to plant trees, as well as Monroe park, where the fourth graders were present.

Students laughed and played with their friends, sticking their hands in the dirt and mulch. With light jackets on and the sun shining, students enjoyed walking down the street together, fetching pails of water, and helping beautify the area.

A conglomeration of students from throughout Mason City came together on Wednesday, and city staff were smiling along with the kids staring at the water truck and taking over the mulch spreading.

Other students could be seen shoveling dirt, riding in the back of a trailer full of mulch and others dumping mulch on newly-planted trees. It seemed there wasn't an unhappy face for blocks as everyone enjoyed the weather and work.

"You look like you'd fit right in here, taking over on the mulch station" one city worker joked with a student.

Mason City Street and Park Maintenance Department received three grants for tree planting this year: two from the Iowa DNR, and one from Trees Forever. According to a press release, Alliant Energy also helped Mason City Parks Department obtain trees for planting.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

