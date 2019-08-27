When freshmen and new students in grades 10-12 arrived at Mason City High School on Tuesday morning, they were welcomed by the cheerleaders and the pep band.
A ceremony in the gym followed where the students walked across the stage when their names were announced to receive a "diploma" – a copy of the schedule for New Mohawk Day rolled up and tied with a ribbon.
"It was really cool," said freshman Ben Lorence.
New Mohawk Day, which is a first day of school just for new students, has been going on for 15 years at Mason City High School.
However, the event was redesigned this year.
"We really felt like something was missing," said Dan Long, high school principal.
Vocal music teacher Sarah Bouska, one of the staff members who helped with the planning of this year's New Mohawk Day, said the team wanted to emphasize creating connections and letting the students know "they have a place to belong."
In addition to the welcoming ceremony, this year's event included an activities fair where the new students could learn about all the school clubs -- including art club, robotics and mock trial -- and sign up to join.
Long said student activities are "a huge part of high school."
"The more involved you are, the more motivation you have," he said.
The students also attended a session led by the counseling department to learn the different paths they can take after high school and how to prepare for them.
Kevin Brennan from the Twin Cities, co-owner of Top 20 Training, spoke to the students.
Top 20 Training’s primary goal is to help students become more engaged in school and provide teachers with a new way of seeing themselves as relevant educators in the 21st century, according to the company's website.
The new Mohawks also had a five-minute version of each of the seven class periods so they could learn how to get to each room and meet their teachers.
They also had a chance to find their lockers.
Everyone received a free Mohawk T-shirt.
Freshman Chloe Callanan said she was just expecting to go to classes and meet her teachers on New Mohawk Day, "but we have done many fun activities."
The MCHS Student Council participated in planning New Mohawk Day.
Along with school officials, Student Council President Erica Sloan spoke to the new students during the welcoming ceremony.
Other members of the student council also were on hand to help during New Mohawk Day.
"Today is about welcoming the new students and introducing them to life at the high school," said sophomore student council member Gretchen Garrett.
Lorence said the student council members were helpful and he enjoyed meeting all his teachers.
"It makes you feel like it's a family here," he said.
Tuesday was also the first day of school for seventh-graders at John Adams Middle School, as well as all Alternative High School students and those attending Pinecrest Center.
Wednesday is the first day of school for all students in Kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth-graders at Lincoln Intermediate, seventh- and eighth-graders at John Adams, and returning students in grades 10-12 at MCHS.
The first day back for sixth-graders is Thursday.
Sept. 4 is the first day for 4-year-old preschool, early childhood and Head Start students.
