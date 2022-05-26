 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stu Nevermann Run registrations accepted until just before the race Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Stu Nevermann Memorial Run

Runners come down State Street during the 2012 Stu Nevermann Memorial Run in Mason City.

 File photo

The article "Band Fest on Broadway," which appeared on page A1 of Wednesday's Globe Gazette, had incorrect information about registration for the Stu Nevermann Memorial Run. Online registration closes at midnight Friday, and in-person registrations will be accepted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Aquatic Center and from 7 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the day of the race. Also, the parade will now feature 100 entries.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Charlene reflects on 'difficult' recovery following health battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News