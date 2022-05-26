Stu Nevermann Run registrations accepted until just before the race Saturday

The article "Band Fest on Broadway," which appeared on page A1 of Wednesday's Globe Gazette, had incorrect information about registration for the Stu Nevermann Memorial Run. Online registration closes at midnight Friday, and in-person registrations will be accepted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Aquatic Center and from 7 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the day of the race. Also, the parade will now feature 100 entries.