Structure fire in Clear Lake displaces residents

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire reported in Clear Lake on Monday afternoon after 3 p.m.
The fire was located at 2101 and 2103 14th Ave. N in Clear Lake. The property is owned by the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority.
As the first responding units arrived on the scene, a press release from Clear Lake Fire Department notes, "one side of the duplex style building was heavily charged with smoke with fire showing from a rear upstairs bedroom. The second unit of the building had heavy smoke as well."
All people inside the building were able to get out safely, the press release stated, and no injuries occurred. Residents were able to arrange temporary alternate housing.
Arriving to assist at the scene from the Clear Lake Fire Department were one ladder company, two engine companies, an ambulance and 15 firefighters.
Ventura Fire Department also assisted with one engine company and five firefighters. Clear Lake Police Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. The scene was cleared before 5 p.m. Monday.
As of Monday evening, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $40,000.
