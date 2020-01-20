Structure fire in Clear Lake causes $200,000 in damages

A structure fire in a three-story house caused more than $200,000 worth of damage, but no one was hurt.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 531 27th Ave. South in Clear Lake at 11:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

All occupants of the house had safely evacuated before the fire department had arrived, and there were no injuries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Heavy smoke and fire was in the basement level with the heavy smoke extended throughout the three-story home when firefighters arrived, according to the press release sent out by the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Firefighters contained the fire to the family room in the basement and multiple positive pressure fans ventilated the smoke and heat. The majority of the damage was kept to the basement, though there was water and smoke damage throughout the house.

It took about three hours for the firefighters to put out the fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With more than $200,000 worth of damage to the house, the owner, Stephen Gooding, has insurance for the property.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was assisted by the Ventura Fire Department and the Clear Lake Police Department for a total of five engine companies, one ladder company, one ambulance and 25 firefighters on scene.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.