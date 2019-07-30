{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Fire Department received an unusual call Tuesday morning when a walker reported a tree on fire in the West Park area.

Smoldering tree-1

Mason City firefighter Jordan Rush sprays water on a smoldering tree Tuesday morning just off the Wildwood Trail near Parkers Woods.

Around 10 a.m., firefighters responded to a smoldering tree about 10 feet off of the Willow Creek Trail walking and biking path near Parkers Woods on 1st St. NW and N. Jackson Ave.

The big oak tree was burning in a hollowed out area at the base and had apparently been burning for a while, according to firefighters on scene.

Smoldering tree-2

A tree in Mason City's Parkers Woods smolders on Tuesday morning.

Once the MCFD four-wheeler was taken to the scene, firefighter Jordan Rush was able to spray water on the smoldering tree.

No cause for the unusual fire has been determined.

Willow Creek Trail running alongside Willow Creek just off 1st St. NW remains closed.

Mason city Fire Department

Mason City firefighter Neil Maki starts the pump on the back of the MCFD four-wheeler Tuesday morning to get water to a waiting firefighter so he could spray a smoldering tree on Wildwood Trail in Parkers Woods.

