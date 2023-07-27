North Iowa should soon be coming to the end of a heat wave, but as severe weather of all kinds becomes more common, there are ways to protect yourself and family during thunderstorms and other threatening events.

Severe thunderstorms bring the threat of high wind, lightning, hail stones and tornados or straight-line winds. The derecho that struck the Midwest in August 2022 is an example of a straight-line wind event.

Strong storms can cause property damage to your home or vehicle in addition to loss of life or injury. Be weather aware and prepare for damaging events with these tips.

Most of us have a weather application on our smartphones, but did you know that you can set your notifications to tell you when a watch or warning is issued? Outdoor sirens are designed to warn residents who are working and playing outdoors to take shelter, but they can be difficult to hear indoors. Check your app settings and set them to alert you when severe weather is incoming.

Weather radios can be programmed to alert you when a watch or warning has been issued for your area, as well. In the event of a loss of power, have battery operated backup devices such as a radio to get vital information in less-than-ideal circumstances.

If you are caught in a severe thunderstorm while driving, it's best to simply pull over to the side of the road and wait it out. This is especially the case in heavy rain that can impede visibility. Stay in your car if there are lightning strikes, heavy rain, winds or hail. You are best protected by your vehicle in these situations.

High wind and tornados can lift and throw cars, trucks and vans, unfortunately with you inside them. Do not drive if there are tornado or wind events forecast, and if you are caught in the path of a tornado exit the vehicle and find the lowest possible ground, often a ditch or depression in the soil. Cover your head and neck and wait for winds to pass.

The safest place to be during a severe thunderstorm is inside a sturdy building. Choose a basement or interior room without windows. This reduces the chances of being injured by debris from broken windows or a damaged structure.

Campgrounds, mobile home parks and public meeting areas are required by law to post an emergency shelter location. Familiarize yourself with these locations, many times an underground shelter, and have a way to contact friends and family.

Prior to a storm, secure outdoor items such a patio furniture, garbage cans or any other items that could cause damage if blown about. Unplug electronics you won't be using to prevent electrical damage in case of a lightning strike.

Prepare a bag of items in the event you must shelter for more than a short time. Some severe weather incidents can disrupt utility service or block exits due to wind, hail or lightning damage. Keep one gallon of water per person per day of shelter for drinking and washing. Many people purchase large five gallon refillable water containers for this purpose.

Nonperishable foods that can be easily opened such as granola or energy bars are an excellent choice for your preparedness bag. If you choose canned goods, be certain to include a can opener so that you can access them as needed.

Make certain you have any medications or medical devices with you as you shelter along with blankets, flashlights or other battery operated lights. Let family members know what room you plan to use in an emergency in case you must be located after a disaster.

As meteorologist develop more sophisticated warning systems for severe weather events, it still best to take a few moments to know where to go and what to do if a storm pops up in your area.