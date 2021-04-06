Stockman House seeking volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the River City Society for Historic Preservation -- or, more specifically, the Stockman House.

Could one be you?

Volunteer positions include docents who will give tours of the Stockman House and cashiers who accept admission fees and handle purchases from the gift shop.

An information coffee will be held on April 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Architectural Center at 520 1st Street NE in Mason City.

"Anyone interested in learning new skills, meeting new friends and serving our community should contact RCSHP at info@stockmanhouse.org," a press release said.

