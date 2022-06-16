Stockman House holds celebration for 30th anniversary

The Stockman House will celebrate 30 years of being open to the public on Saturday.

The Stockman House, designed by the well-known architect Frank Lloyd Wright, was moved to its current location 33 years ago.

River City Society for Historic Preservation has worked by donation and grant money to restore the Stockman House to its original state by a series of photos taken of the home in 1911.

"Saving the house created a domino effect of preservation (in Mason City)" said docent and Chair of the Education Committee Joanne Hardinger. Hardinger retired back in 2009, and found herself looking for ways to help the community.

After a few years spent as a tour guide in the Historic Park Inn as it was being restored, Hardinger moved to the Stockman House and never looked back.

"My background in art connected with me" Hardinger said about the Stockman House. She credits her background to falling in love with the property.

As she learned about the home, Prairie-style architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright, Dr. McCoy and the history of Mason City, Hardinger became passionate about the space.

The house, which averages 4,000 visitors each year, was designed to be an open, private home. The cube-shaped home replicates sacred geometry throughout with perfect lines throughout the space, large windows set to allow natural light in and keep nosy neighbors out, a back porch and flower boxes surrounding the home.

"Wright firmly believed that one's health and wholeness depended on a connection with nature" said Hardinger.

Wright designed this small family home with this in mind, from shapes matching the geometry of nature, to an open space matching the prairie that surrounded the house, Wright spared no detail in the Stockman House's creation.

"It's classic, it's symmetrical, it's balanced, there's so much harmony in the structure," Hardinger said of the home, "the feeling inside is what I think has been preserved in its authenticity for these last 30 years."

The Stockman House is celebrating its 30th anniversary from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday with activities suitable for all ages. The new Gallery Exhibit, "Building the Prairie", will be open for public viewing, as well as new landscaping around the McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, where tea and other refreshments will be served.

A showing of the Moving of the Stockman House from 1989 will be shown throughout the day in the Interpretive Center, and house tours will be available. A rare collection of authentic Japanese woodblock prints have been hung in the Interpretive Center as well, so visitors can see Wright's inspiration for themselves.

Wright's connection with Japanese culture can also be experienced through an origami station, where visitors can make cubes-- the same geometrical shape as the Stockman House.

Children can also find connections to the Stockman House at Prairie Park. Prairie Park holds pieces of Prairie architecture throughout the park, and Hardinger hid 30 small red cubes throughout the playground for children to find and bring to the Stockman House to claim a prize.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday there will be a 30 question Trivia Contest, with prizes for the winners. This special anniversary celebration

The functionality and efficiency of the Stockman House is an aspect of homebuilding that is becoming increasingly important today, and the preservation of homes like this is important to learn from.

"We have preserved the past but we have inspired the future." Hardinger smiled.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.